A Modern Day Gold Rush: Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches Says It’s Time to Sell

With the price of gold hitting an all-time high — over $3,300 per ounce — now is the perfect time to sell your old gold jewelry that’s merely collecting dust, unused in some hidden recess of a drawer in your home.

“People can make a lot of money because gold is so high,” says Jason J. of Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches, a family-run business with more than 75 years of experience and seven locations across New York and New Jersey. “For example, a hollow earring could bring in $80. With prices this high, even small or forgotten items could turn into serious cash and a little bit adds up to be a lot.”

In fact, many people are already taking advantage of these soaring prices, and rushing into Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches to convert their broken, unused or inherited jewelry into cash.

“This is one of the strongest gold markets we’ve ever seen,” Jason says. “We’re seeing people use the money to pay off debt, fund home renovations, or finally take that dream vacation.”

Most people have no idea what the value is of jewelry and watches that have been sitting around for years.

For example, Mary, who lives in Nassau County, came into Collectors Coins’ Lynbrook store with a bag of broken gold chains and some old watches she assumed had little to no value. But during the free evaluation, the team discovered that one of the watches was not an ordinary timepiece — it was a rare 1953 Rolex Turn-O-Graph 6202, a highly collectible model. Even though the watch was not working, Mary walked away with $8,500 just for the Rolex alone.

“These are the kinds of surprises we’re seeing every day,” Jason says. “People don’t always realize the value sitting right inside their own homes.”

If you’re considering selling your gold, silver, or watches, Jason answers the top five questions to help make sure you get the most out of this historic market:

1. Is broken or damaged jewelry still valuable?

“Yes,” says Jason. “Gold is priced by weight and purity, not condition. Broken chains, single earrings, or outdated jewelry styles can still fetch top dollar, especially with prices at historic highs.”

2. How can I tell what karat my gold is?

“Look for stamps marked 10k, 14k, 18k, or 22k on your jewelry,” Jason says. “If there’s no stamp, expert buyers like Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches use precise testing equipment to determine karat purity and offer accurate, on-the-spot valuations.”

3. Are silver items or coins worth selling too?

“Definitely. Alongside gold, sterling silver flatware, serving pieces, coins, and silver rounds have also significantly increased in value. Inherited coin collections or silver sets sitting in the attic could be worth hundreds — even thousands — right now,” he sa

4. Is it better to sell locally or online?

“Selling locally offers two distinct advantages: instant payment and personal service,” Jason says. “With local experts, you can watch the entire evaluation process, get immediate cash, and avoid the risks of shipping valuable items and waiting weeks for payment from online dealers.”

5. Could my old watch be worth more than I think?

“Yes, indeed!” Jason says. “Many luxury watches, even in non-working conditions, can carry significant value. Brands like Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, and Cartier remain in high demand. As Mary’s story shows, what looks like ‘just an old watch’ could be a hidden treasure.”

For anyone who’s hesitant and somewhat mistrustful about selling their personal gold items and watches, Jason recommends going with a well-established business like Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches, which has been around since the 1940s.

“The best thing for a customer to do is first read the customer reviews,” Jason says. “Also, I like to tell people to shop around, experience other shops just like ours. This way, they know what they have and then they can come to us.”

At Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches, no appointment is necessary: People can either call ahead or just walk into the stores. For customers who can’t come in for one reason or another, Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches can come to them, rather than them having to ship their items.

If you’re thinking of selling, Jason recommends acting now, while the market is hot.

“With gold prices at an all-time high of $3,332 and the market full of opportunity, now is the time to take a closer look at what’s hiding in your home,” Jason says. “Whether it’s broken gold jewelry, sterling silver, vintage coins, or old timepieces, these forgotten treasures could be your unexpected financial boost.

Adds Jason, “We always tell customers — don’t assume, get it checked. You never know what you might have until an expert takes a look.”

Collectors Coins Jewelry & Watches’ flagship stores are located at 393 Sunrise Hwy., Suite C, Lynbrook, NY, (516)-341-7355 and 2350 US-9 Apartment B in Old Bridge, New Jersey, (732)-275-8005

For more information, visit CollectorsWatches.com