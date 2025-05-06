Long Island Press launches online registration for personalized news

Users will be prompted to sign up for a free account after viewing their first article on the Long Island Press website.

The Long Island Press website is launching a new online registration, which allows users to adjust settings and personalize their news. The feature, which is free to sign up for, is an entirely new feature for longislandpress.com, and is available now.

“We’re thrilled to introduce free account registration for Long Island Press, offering our readers unlimited access to content and deeper engagement with the local news that matters most,” said Frank Callan, who is in charge of print and digital circulation at Schneps Long Island.

Callan said website users will be prompted to register for the free online subscription upon viewing an article on the site. Each reader will be allowed to view their first Long Island Press article, regardless of registration status, but an account will be required to view multiple articles. All that’s necessary for the registration is an email, name and password, Callan said.

Once registered, users will have unlimited access to content, special access to new products and digital editions of the print papers and invitations to focus groups and special events. Users will also get a free print guide to their community.

With the new registration, users will be able to edit their newsletter preferences and customize what content they receive in their inbox. Options include: The Daily, Breaking News, Weekender, Nassau Local and Business News.

Callan said the feature will allow readers to curate the most relevant news for them.

“This is a significant step in strengthening our community and supporting our mission to deliver quality journalism,” Callan said.