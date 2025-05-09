Floral Park Board of Trustees May 6 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

Our Floral Park Police Department engages in law enforcement, public assistance and community activities on a regular basis. During the month of April, our Officers were engaged in 868 incidents. Of this number, 320 were traffic stops, 24 were traffic accidents, 81 were aided cases also involving our ambulance service and Rescue Company, 25 domestic incidents, 34 suspicious person reports, and 42 were for citizens needing assistance. Numerous other calls for Police help included, but were not limited to, fire and other alarms, youth related concerns, and the important welfare checks when our Police check on the safety of residents following requests for assistance.

Throughout the month of April, our Police issued 257 traffic summonses. Some of the most frequent violations included obstructing intersections and blocking the box (48); failure to stop at stop signs (38); uninspected, unregistered, and/or uninsured motor vehicles; unlicensed operators; improper U-turns; inadequate headlights and taillights; and other moving/equipment violations.

In addition, 887 parking summonses were issued during April, with 302 for expired meters and 229 for parking on the streets between 3 AM and 5 AM. With $100 fines for the overnight parking violations, all should visit fpvillage.org , Police Department, and provide the information on the user-friendly Overnight Parking Permission link.

Our detectives investigated April crimes involving criminal mischief, burglary, robbery, larceny, identity theft, and assault. Specifically, computer scams, altered checks, investment fraud, and stolen cars and auto parts took place, resulting in a number of arrests.

During the month of March, New York State Environmental Conservation Police (ENCON) joined with our Department’s Motor Carrier Detail. ENCON issued five summonses to trucks for environmental violations relating to their cargo and/or trucks’ operations. ENCON summonses are adjudicated in Nassau County Criminal Court.

Following in April, our FPPD Motor Carrier Detail conducted seven truck inspections while on patrol, with seventeen summonses issued, and one truck taken out of service for a hazmat (hazardous material) violation.

FPPD community activities included a Security and Safety Forum for the Floral Park-Bellerose School District; DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with assistance from the Floral Park Lions Club (thanks to all who disposed of their unneeded medications correctly); and the FPPD Bike Safety Rodeo when our children enjoyed riding their bikes alongside our Police Officers while learning about and practicing bike safety.

The Library

Our Floral Park Library is one of the most interesting places to visit. It also has a marvelous Website and Facebook page that will entice you to join in Library activities.

Visit floralparklibrary.org and find the Nassau Library System search link where Floral Park Library cardholders may borrow books and other materials from every library in Nassau County. The Upcoming Events list highlights numerous exciting and enjoyable library events scheduled daily. The large blue links will take you to the Library Catalog, How to Get a Library Card, Friends of the Library (a great nonprofit support group), Online Databases, the Library Newsletter and Museum Passes.

The May newsletter features “A Telescope at the Library’s Door” for observing the full moon on Monday, May 12th, 7-9 PM. Just come on down and Sidewalk Astronomer Tom Lynch will guide you through a full moon viewing with a high-powered telescope. “FPPL Urban Explorers Coach Bus Tour of Harlem” is planned for May 28th. Details are also in the May Library Newsletter.

Continuing on the Library homepage are Featured Digital Platforms such as hoopla, kanopy and others for our enjoyment with movies, television, documentaries, music, audio books, ebooks, comics and more treasures.

Switching to our Library Facebook page, you’ll see more upcoming events, entertaining thoughts and ideas, and colorful photos of life in and around our Library.

No wonder this Library is the BEST OF NASSAU COUNTY Public Library for the past four years. Visit us on floralparklibrary.org and Facebook, and you’ll see why!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

United Taekwondo was joyfully welcomed to 85 Covert Avenue by customers, friends, neighbors, the Covert Avenue and Floral Park Chambers of Commerce, and the Village of Floral Park with a glittering ribbon-cutting ceremony on a recent sunny Saturday. Come and visit this beautifully designed addition to Covert Avenue and see what the awesome Taekwondo experience can do for you! For Covert Avenue updates, be sure to visit: covertavenuechamber.org

Come and join the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce to celebrate our businesses, the Village of Floral Park and our very own Belmont Stakes horse racing event (to be held at NYRA’s Saratoga Race Course this year). Our popular, annual Floral Park Chamber of Commerce Street Fair features Local Merchants, Live Bands, DJ’s, Face Painting, Balloon Art, Fabulous Dining, Outdoor Seating, the Belmont Park Starting Gate, and Fun for All! You can be part of it on Tulip Avenue, Friday evening, June 6th, 5-10 PM. For the exciting details and Street Fair vendor participation, visit: floralparkchamber.org

And be sure to spend some enjoyable time Shopping and Dining Local in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

Due to inclement weather, the paving schedule for this week has been somewhat delayed. Weather permitting, paving will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7th, on the dead end of Clover Avenue and Cedar Place, as well as on Mayfair Avenue from Primrose Avenue to Clover Avenue. Please check the Village website for updates, including a notice about the revised Birch Street paving schedule, which is now set to begin Tuesday, May 13th, and continue through May 19th.

The Highway Department has laid nearly 10 tons of asphalt for minor road repairs in various locations. Crews have also cleaned storm basins, swept all Village roads, and restored utility strips where diseased trees were removed.

The Parks Department has activated the sprinkler systems in our parks and around Village buildings. All parks and grounds have been properly maintained, and crews have restored lawn areas along the main streets as part of the Main Street beautification initiative.

The Tree Department trimmed 15 trees throughout the Village, and several new trees have been planted at the new apartment building at 1 Carnation Avenue. If you need a tree trimmed, please contact the Public Works Department.

The Maintenance Department has completed painting work in the Village Library and repaired several windows. Additionally, they will be power washing areas affected by bird waste under the S. Tyson Avenue and Plainfield Avenue trestles on Thursday, May 18th.

The Sanitation Department has removed 65 tons of household waste, 7 tons of paper, 4 tons of plastics, and 114 tons of bulk rubbish. We thank our DPW for their continued efforts in keeping our Village clean and well-maintained.

Finally, Verizon is exploring options to lease property to improve local cell service. There is a possibility they will lease space on the DPW grounds.

4VS

Four Village Studio recently produced a moving new show titled “The Poster: Our WWII Gold Star Veterans.” The program offers an in-depth look at the incredible framed document long displayed at American Legion Post 334. This historic poster honors local World War II veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and preserve our freedom.

Digitally remastered and set to music, the show brings these stories to life, highlighting the themes of allegiance, heartache, and resilience that echo throughout our community. Produced by Jim Greene and Francis Brandt, The Poster was recently previewed by the American Legion members, along with our Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and was met with enthusiastic praise.

The show will debut on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26th, at 9:00 AM, and we hope it becomes a Memorial Day tradition for years to come. A special thanks to Jim, Francis, and the entire 4VS crew for creating this meaningful tribute.

Conservation Society

On Saturday, May 3rd, volunteers Dianne Barry-Ventura and Jennifer Mantione, along with their 7th-grade class from Sewanhaka High School, participated in a “Weed-Out Day” at Centennial Gardens. The group did a fantastic job weeding and cleaning up the Giving Garden, which was recently redesigned by volunteer Patrick Sexton. A heartfelt thank-you to Dianne, Jennifer, and the entire 7th-grade class for their hard work and dedication to making the gardens look beautiful.

Looking ahead, mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17, 2025, when the Hance Family Foundation will host their annual 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Day. Following the 5K, the Family Fun Day will be held at Centennial Gardens from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be music, games, and a variety of fun activities for all to enjoy. Don’t miss this exciting day in support of the Hance Family Foundation!

Beautification Committee

Each year, dedicated volunteers from the Beautification Committee plant flowers throughout our Village, brightening up pocket parks and other public spaces to help make our community look its best. Planting will take place over the next few weeks. If you’re interested in volunteering to help, please contact Trustee Chiara at fchiara@fpvillage.org.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

It was my absolute honor to begin my tenure as liaison to the Fire Department by swearing in the officers of the Floral Park Fire Department at their Annual Installation Dinner on April 25. As a community, we are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated individuals ready to assist us in the event of an emergency. Following that honor, I had the privilege of swearing in the officers of the FPFD Explorers Post 129 this past Sunday. These young men and women represent the future of our Fire Department. Their dedication, enthusiasm, and willingness to serve our community are a powerful reflection of the spirit that keeps our Department strong. The contributions of all the Explorers are deeply appreciated by both the FPFD and the community. If you are between the ages of 14 and 20 and are interested in the Explorers program, please contact me at jstewart@FPVillage.org or the Fire Department at 516-326-6328.

Additionally, the Department formally welcomed the new Reliance Engine No. 126 on Saturday, May 3, with its inaugural Wetdown event. This ceremony officially introduced the new truck into service, and we are proud to have this state-of-the-art fire truck as part of our fleet.

During the month of April, the Fire Department responded to 84 calls for service. The Rescue Company responded to 9 calls, and NYU Langone responded to 89. The Department also responded to 6 mutual aid calls to Stewart Manor, Elmont, New Hyde Park, and Bellerose Terrace.

Council of Cultural Affairs

Your Cultural Affairs team has been hard at work lining up acts for our Summer Concert Series. Between concerts on the Library Lawn and in Memorial Park, nearly every week this summer will feature a performance for residents to enjoy—beginning Friday, June 27, with Echoes of the Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, in Memorial Park. Additionally, we are organizing our 20-Something Showcase on Friday, July 25, also in Memorial Park. If you or someone you know is interested in participating, please email me at jstewart@FPVillage.org or call Village Hall at 516-326-3600 and leave a message. Keep an eye out for the Summer Concert Series flyer!

MTA

Work continues along Atlantic Avenue as the MTA/LIRR progresses with their retaining wall and signal hut installation. In addition to their regular construction hours (Monday through Friday), they have extended work hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, and on Saturdays from 7 AM to 4 PM through the month of May. During these times, Atlantic Avenue will be closed. We will continue to communicate any changes to the schedule as we receive them.

Finally, I’d like to close with a reminder about solicitation. No company or vendor is permitted to solicit in the Village without a permit from Village Hall. If someone comes to your door, you are under no obligation to open the door to anyone you did not invite and if they are unwilling or unable to provide a permit, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency number, 516-326-6400 to report the solicitation.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

The developer at the Covert Fire Property is awaiting a steel delivery necessary to proceed to the next phase of construction, which is expected to be completed within a year. Construction is also ongoing for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue, with completion anticipated this summer. At the 266 Jericho Turnpike Fire Property, reconstruction and interior improvements are expected to be finished by summer. A physical therapy business has been approved to occupy the first floor. Construction at 1 Carnation Avenue is nearly complete, with occupancy expected this summer. Information on the apartments is available on the developer’s website: 1carnation.com. The new AutoZone at 2 Whitney Avenue is nearing completion and is expected to open soon. The project at 50 Carnation Avenue completed its Zoning Board review in April for plans to expand the storage building. This project also requires Board of Trustees approval; a hearing date will be announced once it is scheduled. There are currently no meetings scheduled for the proposed large-scale mixed-use development at 144–162 Jericho Turnpike. The next meeting of the Architectural Review Board is scheduled for May 28.

As a reminder, with the arrival of warmer weather, property owners are responsible for maintaining landscaping. Grass must be mowed, weeds removed, and landscaping along sidewalks trimmed to prevent overgrowth and potential safety hazards.

Recreation and Pool

Thankfully, the weather cooperated for the rescheduled annual Little League Parade on Saturday, April 26. There was a great turnout from coaches and players as they marched through town to the Recreation Center, led by the American Legion Color Guard and supported by the Floral Park Fire Department, who followed them through the streets. Thank you to the Police Department and Department of Public Works for their efforts and assistance in making the event a success.

The opening ceremony marked the official start of the season and Family Day. A special moment was taken to thank and recognize Superintendent Kurt Meyfohrt for his many years of hard work and support as he approaches retirement later this year.

Our Little Leaguers and their families enjoyed a fun-filled day featuring music, bounce houses, a dunk tank, and great food. Thank you to the Little League Board for organizing such a wonderful day and for your continued dedication each year in making Little League a success.

Summer is right around the corner. Registration for summer adult and youth programs opens tomorrow, May 7th, from 7–9 PM at the pool building. The Pool and Recreation Booklet is available both online at the Village website and in print at the pool building. All activities, events, and programs are detailed in the booklet and available in PDF format online.

There’s something for everyone—so come out this summer to the Rec Center! Spend time with friends and neighbors, take part in friendly events and competitions, and enjoy one of the many treasures that make Floral Park a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be Monday, May 19, 2025, at Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. This meeting was moved to the 3rd Monday in the month of May due to observance of Memorial Day. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the Village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I’d like to thank all of our residents for their patience during the ongoing paving project in Floral Park. I know it’s been a long winter, and with all the work that has already been completed, we are hopeful that the weather will cooperate so the project can be completed by the end of next week.

I would also like to thank our Nassau County representatives for ensuring that Plainfield Avenue was repaved. As a County road, its maintenance falls under their responsibility, and we appreciate their attention to this important infrastructure.

Speaking of Plainfield Avenue, a few weeks ago, while driving home, I witnessed police cars racing up the street and closing it off to traffic. I want to express my sincere gratitude to both the Police Department and the Fire Department for their swift and professional response to the fire at 60 Plainfield Avenue.

Our firefighters ran from their vehicles directly into a burning building to ensure that all residents were safely evacuated. Chief Lauria, Chief of Department Luger, and other members of the Department—some of whom are here tonight—deserve our heartfelt thanks. It was due to their rapid response and professionalism that the fire was quickly contained and damage was minimized. It could have been much worse. We are truly grateful for your dedication and commitment to keeping the residents of our Village safe.