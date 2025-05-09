Glen Cove aims to expand public transit access

The City of Glen Cove is opening a survey to residents to improve public transit.

The City of Glen Cove is developing a Clean Mobility Plan to improve local transportation connections and expand access to affordable, sustainable options such as walking, biking, and public transit. This initiative is funded through a Clean Mobility Grant awarded by New York State Research and Development Authority in late 2024.

As part of the planning process, the city launched a public survey to gather input from Glen Cove residents. The survey results will be anonymously incorporated into the final plan and help guide future investments in mobility infrastructure.

We are asking for your help in spreading the word. The survey is open through May 31 and available in English and Spanish.

The survey link can be found on the city’s website at glencoveny.gov/2025/05/07/clean-mobility-plan-survey.