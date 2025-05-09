Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Education
Floral Park

Sewanhaka’s Floral Park Memorial High School students join with local rotary clubs to package meals for those in need

FPM Meal Packing 4
Floral Park Memorial High School students teamed up with local rotary clubs to package meals for those facing food insecurity.
Photo courtesy of Sewanhaka Central High School District

Sewanhaka students spent a recent Friday giving back.

In what Floral Park Memorial High School called a heartwarming display of community spirit and service, students teamed up with local rotary clubs to package meals for those facing food insecurity on May 2.

Donning hairnets and gloves, the volunteers worked together to package fortified rice and bean dinners. Each bag of dried goods feeds approximately six people. By the end of the event, Floral Park Memorial and the Rotarians were able to donate 10,000 meals to local food pantries.

FPM Meal Packing 3
Floral Park Memorial High School students pose for a photo while packing meals.

The volunteer event, held in the school’s cafeteria, brought together 51 students, 10 staff members, and 25 Rotarians from the Rotary Clubs of Floral Park-Bellerose, Williston Park, and Freeport-Merrick. The student volunteers represented the Leo’s Club, Student Council, Romance Language Club, Art Honor Society, and National Honor Society.

The Rotary clubs fundraised to purchase the food materials from The Outreach Program.

About the Author

More Floral Park News

More from our Sister Sites