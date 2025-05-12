Luxury estate, family colonial and renovated cape highlight recent North Shore sales

A trio of distinctive homes on Long Island’s North Shore sold over the past 30 days, reflecting a continued appetite for high-end estates, family-friendly properties and modernized starter homes across the region.

In one of the most notable transactions, a sprawling colonial estate in Oyster Bay Cove sold on May 9 for $2.8 million. Located at 5 Woodward Drive, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home sits on a pristine three-acre parcel and offers a unique blend of luxury and sustainability. Certified as a wildlife habitat, the grounds have remained chemical-free for nearly 20 years. The lush landscaping features specimen plantings, offering both privacy and the feel of a personal nature preserve.

The property boasts high-end outdoor amenities, including a gunite pool and a clay tennis court, making it ideal for entertaining or private relaxation. Inside, the home’s open floor plan connects distinct wings designed for work and play. This home was listed by Bryce Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and bought with Elisabeth Quick and Rachel King of Serhant.

Further west in Great Neck, a four-bedroom, three-bath colonial at 11 Fourth Road changed hands for $1.125 million on May 8. Set on a quiet, tree-lined street within the Great Neck Park District, the home exudes classic charm and functional elegance. The interior features a bright eat-in kitchen, formal dining and living rooms and a sunlit den ideal for relaxing afternoons or casual gatherings.

The second floor houses three bedrooms, including the primary suite, while the third level offers a fourth bedroom, full bath and additional storage. A partially finished basement adds further flexibility, with laundry, utility areas and a spacious room flanked by large windows. A one-car detached garage and access to local parks round out the appeal. This home was listed by Francine Soltz of Douglas Elliman and bought with Francine Soltz and Mary Ann Caracciolo of Douglas Elliman.

Meanwhile, in Glen Cove, a fully renovated Cape-style home at 15 Bryce Avenue sold for $740,000 on April 18. Featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home has been completely modernized and is described as “like new construction.” The updates include a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, updated bathrooms, new roofing, fresh electrical and plumbing systems and a fully finished basement.

With a new paved driveway, stone patio, fenced-in backyard and a detached 1.5-car garage, the property combines aesthetic appeal with practical upgrades. This home was listed with Alexis Sierra of Signature Premier Properties and bought with Nicholas Campasano of The Agency Northshore NY.