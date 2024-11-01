Recently Sold: Plainview homes

Four recently sold properties in Plainview showcase the town’s appealing blend of upgraded amenities, convenient locations and community charm. Each of these homes, now off the market, highlights features sought by today’s buyers, from spacious living areas and modern kitchens to tech-enhanced conveniences.

At 12 Helen Ave., an expanded ranch sold for $745,000, offering a layout well-suited for comfortable living and entertaining. The home opens to a warm, sunlit dining room to the left of the entrance, connecting easily to the updated kitchen, living room and an expanded den. Dark cabinetry and granite countertops bring elegance to the eat-in kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom includes an extension, providing extra privacy and ample storage with a wall of closets. The den leads to a large backyard, adding to the home’s appeal for those seeking outdoor space. A finished basement, spanning the home’s length, offers flexible areas for a game room, gym or media center. Located within the Town of Oyster Bay, the property also offers access to Tobay Beach, a popular spot for residents, along with nearby shopping, dining and Plainview’s highly regarded school district.

Also sold was a four-bedroom, two-bath Cape at 54 Ontario Ave., which closed at $795,000 on Oct. 29. Positioned mid-block, the home combines convenience with a comfortable layout and is freshly renovated for a move-in-ready appeal. The modern kitchen is the centerpiece, outfitted with stainless steel appliances and paired with beautiful hardwood floors. This property, also served by the Plainview school district, offers a blank canvas for its new owners with ample potential for personalization.

In the heart of Plainview, another mid-block property, located at 9 Toni Pl., went for $930,000 on Oct. 25. This completely redone ranch stands out with its attention to detail and updated infrastructure. A vaulted ceiling in the updated kitchen, complemented by new PVC plumbing and 200-amp electrical service, exemplifies the home’s thorough renovations. Crown molding throughout the home adds a touch of sophistication. Additionally, a finished basement with a laundry room provides convenience and space, making this residence a practical option for families.

Rounding out the recent sales is a split-level home at 66 Maplewood Dr., which sold for $940,000 on Oct. 24. This three-bedroom, three-bath home is designed with luxury and functionality in mind, catering to those with an interest in technology and sustainability. The entrance opens to an inviting foyer that flows into a living and dining area connected to a fully renovated kitchen. Highlights include granite countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors that lead to two backyard decks. The home is well-equipped for outdoor entertainment, featuring a new outdoor shower for beachgoers and gardeners alike.

In addition to its spacious layout, 66 Maplewood Dr. features central air conditioning, a Tesla charger, solar panels and a comprehensive home security system. Energy-conscious homeowners will appreciate the Sense power monitoring technology, which tracks electricity usage. With a two-car garage, a finished basement, and automatically controlled electric blinds, the property offers modern comforts in a highly desirable setting.

Each of these sales reflects Plainview’s demand for homes that combine traditional community living with modern upgrades and proximity to amenities. With access to parks, beaches and reputable schools, Plainview continues to attract buyers looking for both quality of life and investment potential in the competitive New York real estate market.

Compiled by Christy Hinko with listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.