12-year-old killed in Flower Hill car crash

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Flower Hill.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a vehicular accident after running across Middle Neck Road in Flower Hill on Monday, May 19, at about 6:38 p.m., according to county police.

Nathan Ha, a seventh grader at Roslyn Middle School, ran across Middle Neck Road “outside of a crosswalk” near Northern Boulevard when he was struck by a 2023 Ford pickup truck traveling northbound, the police.

The truck was operated by an 18-year-old man. According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Nathan was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

“This is a devastating loss for the child’s family, friends, and for all of us in the Roslyn community. Our hearts go out to the family during this most difficult time,” Allison Brown, superintendent of schools for Roslyn Union Free School District, said in a statement.

Brown said all Roslyn public schools will have crisis team members present. School staff will also be available to support students, families and colleagues.

“We have experienced too many tragedies in our community, and I want to express how heartbreaking this news is for all of us. In moments like these, it is more important than ever that we come together to support one another,” said Brown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.