Amandeep Singh gets up to 25 years in prison for DWI that killed two Roslyn teenagers

Amandeep Singh watches as police body cam video is played during a hearing at the Nassau County Courthouse on July 15, 2024 in Mineola, New York. Singh is charged in the fatal DWI crash that killed two Roslyn teens, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.

Amandeep Singh was sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison on Feb. 7 for causing the May 3, 2023 wrong-way crash that killed two Roslyn teen tennis players when he plowed into their car during a drug and alcohol-fueled driving spree.

“Your anger towards me is fully understood and totally justified,” Singh said after the sentencing. He was unable to look at the families of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, who were killed in the crash.

Singh’s sentencing came more than 21 months after the incident occurred in Jericho. Judge Helene Gugerty delivered the verdict to a full audience at the Nassau County Court House. Singh had initially entered a non guilty plea in June 2023, which his attorneys said allowed them time to sort through the evidence. His lawyers then said they had “no choice but to finally take responsibility” when Singh’s plea changed in January.

Singh had pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it as a felony, two counts of third-degree assault, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and a drug and driving while intoxicated. Reports show that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15% four hours after the accident, nearly twice the legal limit.

Singh fled the crash scene and was found hiding behind a dumpster in a parking lot when he was apprehended by police, according to reports.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct was unconscionable, and in my mind, nothing short of the maximum prison sentence for the top count charge would be enough to hold this defendant accountable for the devastation that he caused,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said at a press conference after Singh’s hearing in January.

Singh had been driving a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX at speeds up to 95 miles per hour on North Broadway in Jericho while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine on the night of the accident, according to the DA’s office. He had been driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit an Alfa Romeo carrying four teenagers who had been at Buffalo Wild Wings celebrating a high school tennis match, according to the district attorney.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, were killed instantly while the other two teenagers in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to reports. Hassenbein and Falkowitz both attended Roslyn Middle School and were members of Roslyn High School’s varsity tennis team.

Support for the families of the deceased flooded in from the community after the incident. Many local camps, leagues and organizations grieved the loss of the two teenagers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.