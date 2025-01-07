Police: Two dead in Old Westbury car crash

Two people were killed in a car crash near midnight Saturday night on Glen Cove Road in Old Westbury, according to police.



Michael Colonna, 35, of Roslyn was driving north on Glen Cove Road in a Nissan Altima when police say he crossed traffic lanes just before midnight, hitting a car head-on.



The other driver, Dora Salmeron, a 53-year-old Westbury resident was driving southbound in a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, according to police.



Witnesses reported that Colonna’s car was being operated at a high rate of speed and crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic, where his car then struck Salmeron’s Pathfinder head-on, according to police.

Salmeron was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Old Westbury police officers. Colona, who was ejected from his car, was transported by police to North Shore University Hospital.



Police said that Colonna was pronounced dead at the hospital. Colonna and Salmeron were the only occupants in their vehicles, police said.