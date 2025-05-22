You voted, they won: Top music pros on Long Island

Here are the best music pros on Long Island.

Long Island is the home to many musical geniuses, but which of them took home the coveted Best of Long Island 2025 titles? The people have spoken — here are the top music pros on the Island.

BEST BAND

Sharp Dressed Band

Sharp Dressed Band brings energy and excitement to every event with their wide-ranging musical talents. Known for their ability to blend classic rock, blues, and modern hits, the band engages audiences with a diverse sound that appeals to all generations. Their performances are marked by exceptional musicianship and a lively stage presence that turns any occasion into an unforgettable experience. Whether performing at weddings, corporate events, or private gatherings, Sharp Dressed Band ensures each show is unique, leaving guests with lasting memories.

With a repertoire that spans multiple genres, they provide the perfect soundtrack for any event, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement. Sharp Dressed Band guarantees a memorable night every time they hit the stage.

P.O. Box 228, Great River, 631-769-5309, sharpdressedband.com

BEST COVER BAND

The Mystic Music

The Mystic Music cover band energizes audiences with lively performances and a diverse song selection spanning multiple genres. Featuring skilled musicians from various musical backgrounds, the band delivers dynamic renditions of everything from classic rock to contemporary pop and everything in between. Their passion and expertise infuse each song, and they’re committed to putting on performances that make an unforgettable experience for listeners.

The band’s chemistry mesmerizes audiences, and their smooth transitions, engaging stage presence, and impressive musicianship keep crowds moving and singing along throughout the night. Performing at major venues, private events, and festivals, The Mystic Music cover band ensures every show is a memorable, high-energy spectacle.

516-826-0800, themysticmusic.com

BEST PIANO ENTERTAINER

John Arden

It’s pretty hard to hold a candle to Long Island’s premier “Piano Man,” but John Arden is clearly a fan favorite among Long Islanders. He’s brought the fast-paced fun of the dueling pianos format — a well-known attraction in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and other big cities — right here to our region, which has been welcomed with rave reviews.

In addition to the dueling pianos shows, John Arden Music provides entertainment at weddings and corporate events. The company also employs solo piano entertainers and manages the top tribute bands performing the music of Elton John and Billy Joel. John and his team have thousands of songs at their fingertips, creating a world-class musical experience you won’t soon forget.

Island Park, 516-307-6065, johnardenmusic.com

BEST SINGER

Lee Ann Brill & John Prussen (duet)

Lee Ann and John met at an open singer’s mic night in Oct 2019. During Covid they performed live stream shows to keep people entertained while isolating – performing from all eras and genres. Lee Ann was the lead singer and front person for her band New York Groove which performed for many years throughout the tri-state area.

No stranger to music, John started his singing career a bit later in life becoming well known for his Neil Diamond Tribute show. John is also a member of The Chimes in honor of Lenny Cocco, where he performs some leads sung by Lenny. You can find Lee Ann and John at many locations on LI. Please refer to their Facebook page for upcoming tribute shows. On a separate note this dynamic duo will become a married couple this year 2025. Music is amazing!

47 Cleary Rd., Ronkonkoma, 516-380-8897

BEST SINGER/GUITARIST

Nico Padden

Nico Padden is a one-woman folk-rock riot. Her 2022 album, Pirate Queen, received positive reviews from Americana Highways, Glide Magazine and Guitar Girl magazine. Her album frequently made the NACC top 30.

Padden’s work is a mix of Americana, pop/rock, and folk that celebrates the strength of the women in Padden’s life who inspire her. “Pirate Queen” is meant to empower listeners to take back the crown that is rightfully yours. Padden’s music strikes a balance between toughness and vulnerability, laden with harmonies, powerful choruses and catchy hooks. Padden is also the author of Ukulele Rockstars, a method book for teaching ukulele, and she is the composer of “Romeo & Juliet, the Rock Musical.”

3047 Fortesque Ave., Oceanside, 516-672-3323, nicopadden.com

