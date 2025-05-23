These 12 adoptable pals are waiting for their new best friend

Looking to add some love (and a little fur) to your life? This week’s lineup of adorable cats and dogs is full of charm, purr-sonality, and heart. Whether you’re searching for a playful kitten, a cuddly lap dog, or a loyal companion to join your adventures, your purrfect match is waiting to meet you!

Available for adoption through Bobbi and the Strays

Looking for a loyal, loving sidekick with charm, smarts, and a spring in his step? Meet Shaggy, an adorable 3-year-old Coton de Tulear mix (possibly with Maltese, Havanese, or Westie flair!) who’s ready to bounce into your heart and home. Shaggy is the total package: he’s sweet, affectionate, and thrives on being close to his people. He’s happiest when he’s getting belly rubs, romping around the yard, or heading out for daily walks — he’s a natural on the leash and loves taking in the world around him.

This active pup is also quite an athlete! He can jump impressively high, so if you have a fenced yard, it must be secure and at least 6 feet tall. No yard? No problem — he walks like a champ on leash! Shaggy is full of personality and can get a little vocal when excited, so he’d do best in a home (not an apartment) where he can express himself freely. In his foster home, Shaggy has settled in beautifully. He’s smart, adaptable, and always ready for fun or cuddles. If you’re looking for a devoted companion who will shower you with love, energy, and joy, Shaggy might just be your perfect match!

Get ready to fall head over heels — Simon is an irresistible 4½-month-old Cairn Terrier mix bursting with personality and puppy charm! With his sweet face, playful energy, and cuddly nature, he’s the kind of pup who turns every moment into a heartwarming memory. Like all young puppies, Simon is just beginning to learn about the world. He’ll thrive with a patient, dedicated adopter who’s ready to guide him through the basics — think training, socialization, playtime, and lots of positive reinforcement. In return, you’ll get a loyal companion who’s eager to please and full of love.

To meet Shaggy or Simon, complete an adoption application using a laptop or desktop (no phone or tablet, please) here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Riley is a gorgeous, highly intelligent, well-trained, three-year-old, female black shepherd mix. She was brought to the animal shelter due to a change in her family’s circumstances. As a result of her broken heart, Riley takes a little extra time to trust new people. However, once she opens up, you will discover what an endearing little charmer she is.

Meeting Riley is an unforgettable experience — her natural beauty is captivating. Winning her endless love, loyalty, and devotion only requires a gentle approach, patience, and understanding. Once she feels safe and cherished, Riley will return that love a hundredfold. When you’ve earned her trust, she reveals her playful “tweenager” side, showing off her ability to perform tricks and commands that are sure to bring endless laughter and joy. Riley is truly a diamond in the rough, just waiting to shine in the right home.

Beautiful Riley is young, healthy, and has a lifetime of cherished memories to share. She would be best suited in a home with no other pets and older children. If you are interested in meeting Riley, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and Dog Walk trail.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Zisa arrived from Florida hoping to stay invisible, but with her quiet charm and sleek good looks, she’s already won over staff. This two-year-old beauty may be shy at first, but she melts for ear rubs and gentle attention. No drama here, just a calm, captivating companion who’s ready to bring peace and love to the right home. If your space is quiet and your heart has room for a soft-spoken sweetheart, Zisa might be your perfect match.

After surviving the streets of Puerto Rico, one-year-old Kolo is soaking up the good life at Bianca’s Furry Friends — and he’s loving every minute of it! This playful guy is all about catnip sessions, cozy naps, and showing off his happy dance now that he knows what comfort feels like. He’s dreaming of being adopted into a forever home where he can be the center of attention, with plenty of love and ear rubs to go around. Kolo’s ready to be your one and only — and he can’t wait to see what life looks like with a real family by his side.

Seven-year-old Abira has been through more than most cats ever should. After losing everything in a tragic event. She’s been working hard to adjust to a life that feels completely unfamiliar. Her quiet resilience shines as she explores cozy beds and hidden cubbies, often finding comfort beside gentle feline friends. Abira is ready for a permanent place to call home — one with experienced humans and older children who can offer her the patience and love she needs to heal. Give her the safe haven she longs for, and she’ll show you just how powerful the quiet strength of a survivor can be.

Flamenca has finally found a soft spot to land, and with it, a deep sigh of relief. This two-year-old beauty made the long journey from Florida in search of safety, love, and a fresh start. Now, tucked into her favorite cozy corner, she’s quietly hoping her forever family finds her and adopts her soon. When she does, her days of uncertainty will turn into a joyful dance of love, comfort, and second chances.

Alice is a gorgeous Pitbull terrier mix who has been in our care for quite some time. Alice takes time to warm up to new people, but once she does, her true personality shines! You’ll find Alice is a silly, playful, loveable cuddle bug who wants nothing more than to spend time with her trusted human companions. She’s looking to be adopted into an experienced, adults-only home where Alice can be your one-and-only furry companion. Let’s make Alice’s birthday wish of finding a loving family to call her own come true!

Cleo is a two-year-old Terrier mix who’s transformed from a shut-down, fearful pup into a total playtime queen! When Cleo first arrived, she was too frightened to make eye contact, let alone wag her tail. But thanks to the unwavering support of Animal League America’s Behavior and Community Outreach teams, she’s made amazing progress — and now she’s sweet, silly, and LOVES a good zoomie session in the yard. Cleo is still building confidence, so a patient adopter with a gentle touch will help her continue to shine. If you’re searching for your next best friend, look no further — Cleo’s ready to be adopted and make your heart her home.

Bella may be small, but her heart is full of love just waiting to bloom. This one-year-old terrier mix from Texas is gentle, sensitive, and searching for a calm, experienced home where she can truly feel safe. New situations can be scary, so Bella needs someone patient and understanding to help her build confidence at her own pace. She could do well with respectful older kids —just be sure everyone meets first to ensure the connection is right. A doggy companion might be a great match too, pending a successful intro. If you’re ready to offer steady love to a shy pup, Bella is ready to be adopted and blossom by your side.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Princess is a stunning and spirited kitty who’s ready to reign over a home of her own. Originally adopted by a loving family who could no longer keep her due to financial hardship, Princess is now looking for a second chance with someone who truly understands her royal ways. This sweet and affectionate girl adores attention and will happily soak up all the love you’re willing to give. She’s curious, independent, and loves to explore—but she also enjoys being held and pampered like the royalty she is. Mealtime is one of her favorite moments, and while she’ll purr with gratitude, she prefers not to share her dish (royal meals are best served solo!).

Princess has a little sass and a big personality, so she’d thrive in a calm, cat-savvy home without young children (12+ recommended). If you’re looking to adopt a confident, loving companion who’ll make you laugh, keep you on your toes, and reward your love with loyal companionship, Princess might be your perfect match.

After being a devoted mom to her kittens (who have all found loving homes!), Aurora is finally getting to enjoy the carefree life she truly deserves — and she’s loving every minute of it! Whether she’s chasing fuzzy mice, diving into cardboard boxes, or catching a case of the zoomies, Aurora brings pure joy and kitten energy to every room she enters. But when the playtime winds down, Aurora is just as happy to curl up beside you for a cozy night of TV and snuggles. She’s incredibly sweet, affectionate, and an all-around wonderful companion. She’s also proven to be a great housemate — getting along beautifully with her foster’s small dog and other cats.

During her time nursing her kittens, Aurora experienced a minor blood clotting issue. To stay healthy, she takes just 1/4 of a baby aspirin every third day—for life. It’s inexpensive, easy to manage, and Aurora takes it like a champ.

To adopt Princess or Aurora, complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!