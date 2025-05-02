Looking to adopt? These 11 furry friends are waiting

Are you ready to meet your new best friend? Whether you’re looking for a loyal hiking buddy or a couch potato companion, these adorable adoptables are ready to head home with you today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Hudson – A loyal heart in search of stability. At just over a year old, Hudson has already been through so much; adopted and returned twice, through no fault of his own. Despite the ups and downs, this sweet boy still has so much love to give. This sweet Mountain Dog mix needs a little time to trust new faces, but once he does, he’ll be your most loyal companion. He adores ear scratches, treats, and strolls by your side—walking beautifully on leash. He even knows some basic commands and gets along well with other dogs! Hudson deserves a patient; experienced adopter who will give him the stability and love he craves. Could that be you?

Say hello to Awsha, a six-month-old Jersey girl with a gentle heart and a shy streak. She may be a bit cautious at first, but once she feels safe, her love and loyalty shine through. Awsha does best with older kids, and any children or resident pups should meet her first to ensure a great match. She’s looking for a patient, dog-savvy adopter who’ll give her the time she needs to come out of her shell.

Stella is a seven-month-old shepherd mix from Louisiana with a playful spirit and a heart full of love. She does well with kids but would love to meet any children or resident pups before joining the family — just to make sure everyone clicks. With her sweet personality and loving nature, Stella’s ready to be your new best friend.

Ten-month-old Paisley may be new to the world of humans, but she’s quickly finding her footing — with a little help from her feline friends. After arriving from a Florida rescue this winter, it wasn’t until she met other like-minded cats that her personality began to bloom. She’s still learning to trust people but treats and toys are helping pave the way. A confident cat companion is her comfort zone, and we know that with the right furriend by her side, she’ll blossom into the brave girl she’s meant to be.

Today’s special is brought to you by four-year-old Chef, a young, vibrant rescue from New Jersey ready to impress you with his many talents. He’s a sommelier of catnip, an explorer of treats, and full of vigor now that he knows he’s safe in his room in Bianca’s Furry Friends. Now that he’s safe and sound in Bianca’s Furry Friends, he’s really coming into his own—catnip connoisseur, treat enthusiast, and full-time lap companion. His favorites? A side of salmon with a generous helping of ear rubs. Say yes Chef to a lifetime of culinary delights!

One-year-old Dwight isn’t looking to steal the spotlight — he’s just quietly hoping someone will see him. After leaving behind a tough start in Florida, he knows life at Bianca’s Furry Friends is already a big step up. Still, he dreams of something more: a home where he can finally let his guard down. You’ll find him tucked away, eyes full of hope, waiting for the right person to notice. And when do you do you’ll uncover a sweet, tabby treasure who’s ready to thank you every day for the love and space to grow into his happiest self.

*DOUBLE ADOPTION* Rory and Roon, a bonded pair of two-year-olds, are picking up the pieces after losing the only home they’ve ever known. While their hearts are still healing, little sparks of hope are starting to shine through. Rory’s already been caught mid-catnip dive and mouse chase—turns out, his playful side just needed a little time to peek out. Roon, more reserved, is slowly following his brother’s lead, welcoming gentle affection when he feels safe. These two beautiful boys are searching for an experienced, peaceful home where love is a promise, not a maybe. Their eyes will pull you in—your love will help them stay.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Princess was originally adopted by a loving family who, sadly, could no longer afford to care for a pet. Now she’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home that can give her the royal treatment she deserves. This sweet and affectionate girl lives for attention. She’s curious, independent, and loves to explore her surroundings—but she’s just as happy being held and snuggled. Mealtime is her favorite part of the day, though she prefers not to share her food (a queen’s feast is hers alone, after all!).

Princess has a touch of sass and knows exactly what she wants, so she’d do best with someone who has cat experience and no small children (12+ recommended). If you’re looking for a confident, loving companion with a big personality, Princess might just be your perfect match! Complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*SPECIAL REQUEST AND DOUBLE ADOPTION* The Smithtown Animal Shelter is proud to introduce this week’s Pets of the Week: Yogi and Richie, an inseparable and heart-melting duo with a bond built on love, loyalty, and pure joy. These charming boys—Yogi, a handsome blue Chow mix, and Richie, a silver and tan Yorkie mix—were brought to the shelter on April 14, 2025, after their owner sadly became too ill to care for them. Estimated to be born in 2022, Yogi and Richie are approximately three years old and looking for a forever home where they can stay side by side.

Yogi is mostly blind and relies on Richie as his guide. Their companionship is not just touching — it’s a true testament to the healing power of animal friendship. Richie confidently helps his best friend navigate the world, and together, they bring smiles to everyone they meet. These boys are bursting with affection for people and each other. They are good with other dogs and cats and would thrive in a home with children aged 12 and up, given Yogi’s visual impairment. Despite his blindness, Yogi is full of spirit and thrives with Richie at his side.

If you are interested in meeting this dynamic dup, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and Dog Walk trail.

As always, thanks for reading, and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!