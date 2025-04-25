These 2 adoptable furry friends need a family

Calling all cat lovers and dog enthusiasts – meet Vesna and Kai, this week’s absolutely adorable adoptables who would both adore nothing more than the chance to make your home theirs.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Meet Vesna, the purrfect mix of sweet and sassy! This independent little lady knows exactly what she wants and isn’t shy about letting you know. Don’t be fooled by her innocent face, Vesna’s got a playful streak and loves to keep you on your toes with surprise pounces and stealthy sneak attacks!

If you’re ready for a fun-loving feline with a big personality, Vesna is your girl. She’s on the lookout for a forever home where she can charm, play, and cuddle her way into your heart. Start your adventure by filling out an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, the world’s most original-looking pup, adorable Kai! Kai is a three-year-old, playful little boy, a possible poodle/bully mix and plushie toy. That’s some combo!

Kai has a playful, fun-loving, puppy-like mentality and is very eager to please. He arrived at the shelter lacking proper training and socialization. However, now he enjoys playing with his four-legged buddies, and his humans at the shelter.

Kai has really come out of his shell. He would thrive in a home that will teach him how to “doggo” and give him the memories he was once denied as a puppy. This incredibly sweet boy is a diamond in the ruff, who will bring a lifetime of joy, adventure, and companionship to one lucky family’s heart and home. Kai would do best in a home with older children and is likely to get along with cats and other dogs. Interested adopters are welcome to schedule a time to get acquainted with this very special boy.

If you are interested in meeting Kai, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting which includes the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room, dog runs, and Dog Walk trail.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!