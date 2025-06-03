‘Dink for Pink’ event to benefit breast cancer charity founded by local mother

The ‘Dink for Pink’ pickleball fundraiser will raise money for breast cancer research in honor of Margaret Elenis.

A community pickleball fundraiser honoring the life of Margaret Elenis will take place Friday, June 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sportime Port Washington. The event, titled “Dink for Pink,” invites players of all skill levels to come together for an evening of connection, remembrance and purpose.

Elenis, who died in March at age 34 after battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, is remembered by her community as “a brave and dynamic person.” She was a mother of two and the founder of Ball4Life, an initiative she launched during her treatment to support other women undergoing breast cancer care.

Event coordinator Maria Sakellis said Elenis remained focused on helping other women facing breast cancer, even while undergoing treatment herself. “She actually founded this charity while she was going through her diagnosis,” Sakellis said.

The fundraiser will benefit Ball4Life, which provides women with direct relief during breast cancer treatment, offering help with child care, a day off work or simply a “moment to recharge.” The organization also aims to build a network of emotional support and practical aid for families in crisis.

Elenis also owned Oh My Goodness Kids, a business that promoted healthy habits and learning for children. Sakellis said Elenis was passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles and habits for children, including nutritious food and wellness-focused learning.

“Dink for Pink” is open to the public and will include light bites, drinks and raffle prizes. Organizers note that 100% of proceeds will go directly to Ball4Life.

For those unable to attend in person, donations and raffle entries can be made online.

Sponsors include the Liappas Team at Compass, WFG National Title, Kaplan Ditrapani Faria & Manin LLP, and Bella NYC Aesthetics. More information is available at givebutter.com/dinkforpink.