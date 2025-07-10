Vibrance 360 hosts wellness brunch event in Greenvale featuring immersive aesthetic technology

The Vibrance 360 team held a BTL Brunch event for an afternoon of education, technology demos, and community support.

Vibrance 360, a newly opened health and wellness studio specializing in sexual health and aesthetics, hosted a BTL Brunch on Thursday, July 3, drawing about 30 guests to its Greenvale location for an afternoon of education, technology demos, and community support.

The event featured the BTL Industries mobile showroom, an immersive experience designed to introduce clients to some of the most advanced non-invasive wellness and aesthetic devices on the market.

Guests were invited to try equipment including Emsella, Emsculpt, Emface, and Exomind, each offering FDA-cleared or approved solutions for everything from muscle building and fat burning to pelvic floor therapy and depression treatment.

Dr. Helen Hsieh, Vibrance 360’s founder and medical director, is a board-certified OB/GYN with more than 20 years of experience in New York City.

Vibrance 360, which opened in April, offers a wide range of face, body, and wellness services tailored to each client’s individual goals. The center’s mission, according to Dr. Hsieh, is to “help people look and feel like their best selves through a personalized, integrated approach.”

The brunch also had a charitable element: 20% of all sales from the event were donated to Pop.Earth, a nonprofit that provides health and wellness programs for individuals with autism. The partnership reflects Vibrance 360’s commitment to making health services more inclusive and accessible.

Representatives from Sciton Long Island, Plated Skin Science Long Island, REJURAN, Target Cool, and Primoris Exosomes also attended, offering guests insights into additional treatments and skincare solutions.

The event marked one of Vibrance 360’s first major community engagements since its grand opening and signaled the studio’s growing role in the North Shore’s wellness and aesthetics scene.

For more information about Vibrance 360 and its services, visit vibrance360.co