Greenvale Townhouse Restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen fire

The Greenvale Townhouse Restaurant sustained severe damage to its roof and kitchen following a grease fire on March 22.

The Greenvale Townhouse Restaurant on Glen Cove Road sustained severe damage to its roof and kitchen after fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on March 22, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Restaurant representatives said it is uncertain when it will reopen.

Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said approximately 50 firefighters from the Glenwood, Sea Cliff, East Norwich, Glen Cove, Manhasset-Lakeville, Roslyn, and Syosset Fire Departments responded to the scene after emergency responders received multiple 911 calls.

Investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene, along with arson and bomb squad detectives. They determined that the cause of the fire was grease buildup that ignited in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

The Nassau County Police Department said no injuries were reported, and the building was unoccupied at the time.

In the week since the fire, the restaurant has been waiting to receive the necessary inspections and paperwork from the Town of North Hempstead Building Department before it can reopen.