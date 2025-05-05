Wellness store Vibrance 360 opens in Greenvale

Gold and red lions greeted visitors to the grand opening of the health and wellness store Vibrance 360 in Greenvale.

Crowds lined the red carpet entrance on Sunday, April 27, for the grand opening ceremony of Vibrance 360, a new health and wellness center at 25 Northern Blvd. in Greenvale.

The over 7,200-square-foot retail space welcomes visitors with its spacious seating areas and high ceilings. It offers customers various health and beauty services, from Botox to laser hair removal and IV therapy.

Store owner and obstetrics and gynecology doctor Helen Hsieh said her services strive to rejuvenate patients through natural methods involving as few injections and physical cutting as possible.

“We have services from head to toe, literally,” Hseih said. “I wanted to design a place where people not only just come in to do their own, one treatment, I really wanted to have a lifestyle change for my patients.”

As guests, including Hseih’s friends and family, lined the red carpet for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, performers in red and golden lion costumes danced outside the entrance before Hseih ceremoniously fed them lettuce, symbolizing good luck for the new store.

After guests entered the store, Town of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu presented Hseih with a town recognition for her success in the health and wellness industry and community service.

The day of celebrations marked the culmination of years of work as an OB-GYN-turned business owner at her original Vibrance 360 location in Manhattan.

Before she ever imagined opening a business, Hseih’s schedule was packed: She treated dozens of patients daily at her office in Flushing, Queens, and delivered around 10,000 babies throughout her career.

But around eight years ago, Hseih, who holds degrees from New York University, and Stony Brook University’s Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, began focusing primarilly on female reproductive health treatments, including vaginal rejuvenation.

Hseih said that she wanted to find a better way to treat her patients’ issues rather than performing surgeries. So she started using devices, like a radio frequency device, which she said had improved her patients’ reproductive health.

When patients asked her to help with other areas, like stretch marks, Hseih continued using devices, such as an electronic muscle stimulator, for more aesthetic treatments.

Wanting to dedicate more time to her wellness treatments and use more devices to support her patients, Hseih opened her first Vibrance 360 location in Battery Park in 2020. Struggling through the COVID-19 Pandemic and wanting to commute closer to her home in Manhasset, Hsieh looked for other places to operate her health and wellness store.

Hsieh found the right location at 25 Northern Boulevard in Greenvale. Its high ceilings and large rooms provide ample space for Hsieh’s wellness machines, including a hyperbaric chamber, where patients breathe 100% oxygen while sitting and lying down. She said this decreases biological age after extensive use.

Other amenities at Vibrance 360 include a Russian-style bath and sauna, and a mid-sized gym where instructors will soon conduct fitness classes like Gyrokinesis training, an exercise routine similar to pilates and yoga.

Along with providing health and wellness services, Hsieh said she’s offering parts of her retail space to anyone in the community who wants to host events or open a cafe in the communal spaces.

“We have a huge place, and we can really do things for the community,” Hsieh said.

Vibrance 360 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more about Vibrance 360, visit their website www.vibrance360.co