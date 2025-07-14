15‑Year‑old killed in North New Hyde Park crash during police pursuit

Antonio Benitez, 15, was killed fleeing police after he was struck by an unlicensed driver on Saturday.

A 15‑year‑old boy was killed Saturday night, July 12, after he was struck by an unlicensed driver while fleeing New York City police on an electric bicycle, police said.

The teenager has been identified as Antonio Benitez, of Garden City Park. At approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a knife‑point robbery in front of 256‑17 Hillside Ave. in Bellerose, Queens.

Police say they pursued Benitez, who was riding an e‑bike eastbound on Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at the time of the crash. As Benitez crossed the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue, he was struck by a 2015 Lexus GX 460 traveling southbound.

The driver, identified as 28‑year‑old Ruyan Ali of North New Hyde Park, reportedly fled the scene but was arrested nearby without incident.

Paramedics pronounced Benitez dead at the scene from severe trauma, police said. The Nassau County Police Department is collaborating with the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division in an active investigation.

Family and friends have described Benitez, a New Hyde Park Memorial High School student according to GoFundMe, as a kindhearted teen passionate about lacrosse, football and biking. A GoFundMe campaign established to support his family had raised more than $21,000 by midday Monday, July 14.

Ali has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality, aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation and other traffic violations. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Sunday, July 13, in Nassau County’s First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the robbery or whether any charges were brought in connection with that incident.