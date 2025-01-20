Teens’ mouths taped shut, heads shaved in robbery

On Jan. 17, two teenagers were robbed in Syosset, according to Nassau County police. Police said the two victims were at Crocus Drive Playground around 5:30 p.m., when they had planned to meet up with three other teenagers.

Upon their arrival, the three others reportedly threw the 17-year-old victims to the ground and began striking them. Police said the three teens taped the victims’ mouths shut and shaved their heads, taking personal belongings from their jackets and fleeing the scene.

The three were found by police and arrested without further incident, according to reports. The teenagers are reportedly charged with robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment.