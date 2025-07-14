15‑year‑old killed in North New Hyde Park crash during police pursuit, friends, family hold vigil

Antonio Benitez, 15, was killed fleeing police after he was struck by an unlicensed driver on Saturday.

A 15‑year‑old boy was killed Saturday night, July 12, after he was struck by an unlicensed driver while fleeing New York City police on an electric bicycle, police said.

The teenager has been identified as Antonio Benitez, of Garden City Park. Classmates and family have been holding a vigil for Benitez at the scene of his death since 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“He was a funny kid; he would tease you, but it wasn’t actual teasing, it was to push you to be a better person,” said Jonathan Rivera, a friend and one of the organizers of the vigil.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an alleged knife‑point robbery in front of 256‑17 Hillside Ave. in Bellerose, Queens.

Police say they then pursued Benitez, who was riding an e‑bike eastbound on Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at the time of the crash. As Benitez crossed the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue, he was struck by a 2015 Lexus GX 460 traveling southbound.

The unlicensed driver, identified as 28‑year‑old Ruyan Ali of North New Hyde Park, allegedly fled the scene but was arrested nearby without incident, police said.

Paramedics pronounced Benitez dead at the scene from severe trauma, police said. The Nassau County Police Department is collaborating with the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division in an active investigation.

Family and friends have described Benitez, a New Hyde Park Memorial High School student, as a kindhearted teen passionate about lacrosse, football, and biking. A GoFundMe campaign established to support his family had raised more than $23,000 by Monday evening.

At the Monday vigil, classmates and others left bouquets by a photo of Benitez, writing messages of endearment on the street pole. Pieces of the car were still at the scene.

According to Rivera, many classmates and parents have attended the vigil since its start, and he and other friends have spread the word on their respective social media.

“They were just saying that he was involved in a lot, but knowing him, he was not the type of person to do something like that, especially in the situation he was in,” said Rivera about Benitez. “He would never want to put his family or himself in that situation or any of his friends.”

According to classmates at the vigil, Benitez did not possess the knife and was wrongly mistaken for other people at the scene.

Benitez was also described as someone who was passionate about e-bike safety.

When camera crews arrived at the vigil on Monday, those holding the vigil dispersed.

Attendees said they would return later in the evening.

Ali has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality, aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation and other traffic violations. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Sunday, July 13, in Nassau County’s First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the robbery or whether any charges were brought in connection with that incident.