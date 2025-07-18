12 adoptable pals looking for a lifetime of love

Joseph is one of 12 furry friends who want to be adopted by a fur-ever family this summer!

This week’s adoptable pets are ready to steal your heart! From playful pups and cuddly cats to adorable, bonded duos looking for a home together, there’s no shortage of love waiting to be found. Whether you’re looking for a solo companion or twice the snuggles, now’s the perfect time to meet your new best friend(s).

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Meet Abraham, a sleek black kitten with a secret… his hidden tabby stripes shimmer in the sunlight like a little surprise just for you. Born on Easter, his name is a nod to blessings and new beginnings, and he’s sure to bring joy to any family lucky enough to adopt him.

Abraham is full of personality and charm. He’ll run to greet you at the door, flopping over with happiness and purring up a storm. Inquisitive and clever, he was the first of his litter to figure out all the fun that kitten life has to offer. He loves all kinds of toys but has a special passion for wand toys—he’ll chase them as long as you’ll keep them moving! With boundless energy, sweet chirps, and endless cuddles, Abraham is your very own miniature panther ready to brighten every day. Don’t miss out on this special little guy!

Another Easter baby, little Joseph is a bundle of springtime joy! This charming gray tabby is easy to spot with his sweet white face and tiny white boots that make him even more irresistible. Joseph is all heart. He adores kisses, starts purring the moment you pick him up, and never says no to a good snuggle. When he’s not curled up in your arms, he’s busy romping around with his brothers, chasing toys, and mastering the art of being a kitten. With his gentle nature and playful spirit, Joseph is ready to fill his forever home with warmth, love, and endless joy.

To pre-adopt Abraham, Jospeph or both, complete an application here.

Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old without another kitten or prior to spay/neuter.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Allow us to introduce the adorable new puppy on the block, Drago… a velvet blue brindle bulldozer of love. Like the ending of Rocky IV, this puppy is guaranteed to bring people together, cheering and applauding his absolutely pure puppy heart!

Drago is a five-month-old Mix who’s equal parts cuddle bug and canine comedian. This happy-go-lucky pup greets every person and animal like a long-lost friend at a surprise party. His current hobbies include loving everyone he meets, wagging his whole body at the speed of light, professional zoomie artist and will accompany you to the bathroom as if he is your personal security detail.

At just a few months old, Drago has already mastered the art of housebreaking! He’s a growing boy, weighing in at a cuddly 35 lbs. now, but is expected to grow into an approximate 80 lbs. lap dog loaded with pure joy and snuggles.

Drago is fully housebroken, great with kids, cats, dogs, and probably even your weird neighbor. He is currently practicing for his future as a professional couch hippo and sunbathing land seal and looking for a home that matches his high-energy lifestyle. If your family’s ready to laugh more, move more, and experience unconditional love in its goofiest form, come meet Drago. He’s not just a dog-he’s a whole personality. If you are interested in meeting Drago, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Shelters are full and more animals are on the way, including pets rescued from overcrowded shelters in Texas. Now’s the perfect time to adopt and save lives! From Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 20, North Shore Animal League America is offering 50% off adoption fees for all cats and dogs 4 months and older. Visit Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — no appointment needed. Bring home your new best friend and help us make room for even more animals in need!

Three-year-old Milan is still wrapping her head around the big changes in her life. Now safely settled in Bianca’s Furry Friends, she’s taking it all in — cautiously curious but definitely appreciating the cozy comforts around her. With a little time and a lot of love, this gentle beauty will blossom. All she needs now is a family to help her believe she’s finally home for good.

*Double Adoption* Five-year-old best buds Finn and Hugo had to say goodbye to their longtime home when space got too tight after a new baby arrived. But these bonded brothers aren’t letting it get them down. Hugo’s dashing good looks turn heads, while Finn steals hearts with his sweet head butts and gentle nature. They’re a perfectly balanced duo with big love to give — and they know their second chance at forever is just around the corner.

*Double Adoption* Two-year-olds Musette and Volynka were enjoying a harmonious home life until tragedy brought that shared happiness to an end. Thankfully, a warm welcome to Bianca’s Furry Friends replaced their sadness with hope. These sanguine sisters love joyful excursions around the room. Playtime is always better when they’re together. Now all they need to set their lives back on track is a car ride home with you!

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Rascal! This nine-year-old Shepherd mix has had a tough journey and is ready for his forever home. Originally adopted as a puppy, he was reclaimed last year and brought back into Animal League America’s care. Rascal needs a quiet suburban or rural home with a tall fully fenced yard — he’s quite the jumper! He’d do best with someone experienced with dogs like him and older children. If you’re ready to give this senior boy the golden years he deserves, come meet him!

The bigger they are, the more there is to love — and Harrison proves it! This sweet, goofy guy was part of a recent rescue from California, and he’s traveled all this way in search of a family to call his own. Harrison is a seven-month-old Hound mix with a big heart and an even bigger personality. He’s got it all — fun? Handsome? Snuggle pro? He’s the total package and ready to turn your house into a loving home. Let’s help Harrison’s journey end in the best way possible: with YOU.

Bronx may be fun-sized, but she’s got a big heart waiting to bloom in the right home. This sweet, cautious seven-month-old terrier mix from California is searching for a quiet, experienced family that understands the value of patience and calm. She thrives best in a peaceful environment with a fully fenced yard, city life just isn’t her style. Bronx needs all members of her future household (including dogs!) to meet her first to make sure it’s a good match. With gentle guidance, Bronx is ready to grow into the loyal, loving companion she’s meant to be.

Three-year-old Medley is singing a different tune now that she’s safely settled into Bianca’s Furry Friends. Her transport from North Carolina may have left some doubt about her future, but now that she’s enjoying her sunny room and comfy bed. Medly has hope that the changes she’s endured have led her to a more agreeable lifestyle than fending for herself outdoors. This quiet friend would love to be the only pet with a family with older kids who match her chill purr-spective.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!