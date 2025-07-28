Glen Cove’s St. Rocco’s Feast celebrates 50 years, draws over 30,000

On its 50th anniversary, the Glen Cove St. Rocco’s Feast drew record-breaking crowds of over 30,000 attendees to Third Street. The festival, which declared itself the “best feast in the east,” ran from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.

“Maybe because it is the 50th anniversary, but we’ve had a bigger turnout than we have in years past,” said Ida Johnson, who has worked on the festival for almost 25 years.

Glen Covers aren’t the only ones who got in on the celebrations, though. Johnson said the feast attracts visitors from all over the area. She said that while the exact number has not been calculated yet, the festival has drawn well over 30,000 to the area, setting a new record.

The festival was held outside the Church of St. Rocco, located at 18 Third St. and raised funds for the church. The event offered visitors dozens of games, rides, vendors and food stalls to choose from. The Friends of St. Rocco’s Church served sausage and pepper sandwiches, and bakeries set up stalls to sell zeppole and Italian cookies.

But the festivities didn’t end there. Inside the church’s Madonna Room, attendees had the opportunity to taste recipes from the “Nonnas” at the “Pasta Pavilion.” Johnson, who is on the committee for the Madonna Room, said that helping prepare the food with the nonnas, or grandmothers, is her favorite part of the event.

“They’re a great group of women, and they really enjoy what they do,” she said.

The church took to Facebook to thank everyone who attended and worked on the event.

“So here’s to all of you! Let’s do this again next summer…Viva St. Rocco,” the church said in its post.

