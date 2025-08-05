Former Poco Loco restaurant to become a mixed‑use development in Roslyn

The former Poco Loco site in Roslyn is being redeveloped into a mixed-use building with retail space and six apartments, nearly a decade after a fire closed the restaurant.

The property at 1431 Old Northern Blvd. will be redeveloped into a building featuring six residential units above a 1,500-square-foot retail space. The building has remained empty since a fire in August 2014 shuttered Poco Loco, a popular Mexican restaurant.

The former restaurant’s owner, Harendra Singh, pleaded guilty in 2016 to multiple federal charges, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy.

Singh admitted to bribing then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, and others in exchange for loan guarantees and political favors. He also underreported millions in income and defrauded FEMA of nearly $1 million. Singh was sentenced to four years in prison in July 2023.

The property is now owned by Merkourios Angeliades, who also owns the neighboring restaurant Kyma. Angeliades had originally planned to open another restaurant at the site, but concerns from residents and nearby business owners about parking limitations prompted a shift to a mixed-use concept.

Developer Kevin Dursunyan, who previously owned a restaurant at the location in the 1980s, is leading the redevelopment. He initially applied for a special-use permit in September 2022 and presented plans to the Historic District Board the following month, including proposals to restore and expand the building’s façade.

“I wanted to save it and bring it back to life,” Dursunyan said, citing his personal connection to the building.

The project supports Roslyn’s broader effort to preserve the character of its historic downtown while allowing for limited residential growth. The building, which dates back to the late 19th century, originally housed John F. Remsen’s harness shop before later becoming home to Poco Loco.

Construction on the building’s front façade is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and the full project is expected to be finished in October.