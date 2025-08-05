Royal Elite BBQ brings Southern-style smoked meats to Long Island’s food truck scene

On any given Friday evening at the Food Truck Fridays event in Levittown, a line forms in front of a black-and-red food truck emblazoned with the name “Royal Elite.” The scent of wood smoke and sizzling brisket fills the air, drawing barbecue lovers from across Long Island.

That truck belongs to Rodney Roberts and Jennifer Corkins, co-owners of Royal Elite BBQ, a Southern-style barbecue food truck that has grown from humble beginnings into a mobile favorite on the local food scene.

“We started out doing a block party every year for my birthday,” said Roberts. “It was just a few pounds of meat, but it got to the point where we were serving like 1,500 pounds. I looked around one day, everyone was having a good time and Jen said to me, ‘We need to make some money doing this.’”

Instead of jumping right into a restaurant, the couple opted for a more flexible option—a food truck. A friend connected them to someone with a truck sitting unused in a driveway.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Roberts recalled. “We’d never seen a barbecue truck out here before.”

Royal Elite hit the streets in 2016, at a time when Long Island had few options for authentic barbecue. The original truck was small—so small that working inside was like “a dance,” Roberts said, laughing. “Jen and I would be bumping into each other, moving around, trying to cook.”

Neither Roberts nor Corkins had a professional culinary background. Their experience came from cooking for friends and family. But what they lacked in formal training, they made up for with passion—and time spent on the competitive barbecue circuit down South.

“We went down and joined a competition team that took us in and showed us the ropes,” Roberts said. “We spent a few years learning everything there was to learn. Then it was time to do our own thing.”

Today, Royal Elite BBQ is known for slow-smoked meats, rich flavors and generous portions. Menu staples include brisket, wings, ribs, pulled pork and a brisket quesadilla that’s a popular choice for first-time customers. But the true crowd favorite?

“The sampler,” Roberts said. “It flies out the window. People want to try everything—the brisket, the sausage, the wings. Once they’ve had real barbecue, they don’t want a burger and fries anymore.”

Royal Elite is in the regular rotation at Levittown’s Food Truck Fridays, although their appearances depend on their catering schedule. They’ve catered everything from weddings to kosher events and their calendar fills up quickly.

Their success hasn’t come without challenges.

“Having a food truck is work. Maybe 10 percent of it is your food,” Roberts said. “You better be a plumber, an electrician, a secretary—there’s so much more to it than just cooking.”

Roberts says Long Islanders have been warming up to barbecue in recent years.

“I used to find people here on Long Island afraid to try anything beyond burgers and fries,” he said. “But people’s palates are starting to refine. They’re starting to understand flavors, different types of meat.”

When they started, Roberts said, the local barbecue scene was practically nonexistent.

“There were a couple of barbecue places out here,” he said. “Now it’s different. Barbecue is having a moment.”

Despite the growth of the barbecue scene, Royal Elite remains one of the few food trucks in the region dedicated solely to Southern-style barbecue. And it all started with a birthday party and a grill.

For those looking to sample Royal Elite’s offerings, keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages, where they post weekly schedules and upcoming events.

Whether it’s smoked brisket, tangy ribs or a comforting quesadilla, Roberts and Corkins have one goal: “Good food, good people and making every bite count.”