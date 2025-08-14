TNC Chocolate Lab awarded Best Startup Businesses of 2025

TNC Chocolate Lab in Port Washington was named on of Long Island Business News’ Best Startups of 2025.

TNC Chocolate Lab, a Port Washington-based chocolatier with a mission to employ autistic individuals, has been named one of Long Island Business News’ Best Startup Businesses of 2025.

The shop, located at 195 Manorhaven Blvd., opened less than a year ago and has already built a client list that includes Northwell Health, Landmark on Main Street, Sands Point Preserve, Neiman Marcus and a range of custom orders.

The award recognizes businesses “creating momentum and carving out space in competitive markets,” according to the publication.

Founded by The Nicholas Center, a nonprofit serving autistic individuals, TNC Chocolate Lab offers vocational training and supported employment to address high rates of unemployment and underemployment in the autistic community, a figure the organization says reaches 85%.

“My son, Nicholas inspired me to create a social enterprise to offer vocational training and job opportunities for Autistic individuals,” said Stella L. Spanakos, co-founder and PR coordinator for The Nicholas Center. “This often-marginalized population has so much to offer and the desire to do so! We created a business model that successfully integrates individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a work setting.”

The shop’s chocolates and candles are featured at Taste NY’s Long Island Visitor’s Center, with plans to expand to additional Taste NY locations, its website and the New York State Fair.

The Nicholas Center develops programs and services to help autistic individuals learn, live and work in their communities. More information is available at TNCNewyork.org and TNCchocolatelab.org.