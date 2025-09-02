Your September 2025 horoscope: What fortune has in store this fall

Check your hososcope to see what this month has in store.

The crisp breeze of fall entering the air could mean a fresh start. What does your fortune say? Here’s your September 2025 horoscope.

Aries

Feelings of escapism might push you to travel suddenly or do something different. Certainly, you can explore your own neighborhood or your own city to grab a little adventure and excitement.

Taurus

You can call the shots, especially when dealing with shared property and financial matters. Relax at home this month.

Gemini

Be conciliatory and ready to compromise. Also be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others.

Cancer

You might be active at work or focus on health and hygiene issues. You will impress bosses and authority figures. With lucky Jupiter, you continue to enjoy good fortune and divine protection. Make the most of this!

Leo

It’s a good month to play — enjoy the arts, sports events, outdoor activities and fun times with children. Travel will also appeal. With Venus in your sign, you’re eager to socialize because you feel friendly.

Virgo

Two conflicting influences are at play this month. You’re up for something different. Be happy to hide at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Be patient with partners.

Libra

You’re eager to have a meaningful conversation with someone, which is why you will seek out like-minded individuals. You don’t want to waste time in superficial chitchat that is polite but meaningless.

Scorpio

Money and your personal possessions are a focus for you. You might see ways to boost your income. If you’re working, coworkers will be helpful.

Sagittarius

This month, your emotions will be heightened, especially in response to others. Uranus opposite your Sun boosts your good luck. Ask the universe for a favor!

Capricorn

This is a playful month. You might want to explore redecorating ideas. Talk to others and teach or explain your views. Seek out some privacy.

Aquarius

This is a good month to join a group or organization. You will welcome an opportunity to learn or to teach. Short trips will appeal to you.

Pisces

You are noticed this month. In fact, some people might know personal details about your private life. Physical exercise will appeal because you’re in a competitive mood.

There you have it, your September 2025 horoscope.