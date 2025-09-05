‘Fall’ in love with these 10 adoptable dogs and cats

Every adoption journey begins and ends with love. As National Pet Memorial Day approaches on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Lap of Love invites all pet lovers to join their Walk with LOVE virtual event — a shared, heartwarming way to honor the cherished companions who may no longer be by our side. This moment of remembrance reminds us that though our pets leave paw prints on our hearts, those connections remain unbroken. Post your walk photo with #WalkWithLove and tag Lap of Love to join their community honoring beloved pets.

For those ready to open their hearts again, or for the first time, look no further than these wonderful cats and dogs waiting for adoption!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Senior Alert* Foxy’s world turned upside down when, after 12 wonderful years in a loving home, she suddenly had to start over. Now safe in Bianca’s Furry Friends, she’s getting the best care possible — and thanks to our vets, her heart condition is well managed through our Pet Health Centers. This fabulous senior beauty is thriving again, flashing her big toothless smile and spreading joy to everyone she meets. With her breathtaking looks and sparkling purr-sonality, we know Foxy has what it takes to outfox the competition and find the forever family she deserves.

Jonquil is living proof of the patience, care, and love that go into every pet’s journey at Animal League America. This three-year-old mom arrived timid and unsure, spending months off the adoption floor while she raised her litter and slowly relearned how to trust humans. Today, Jonquil has blossomed into a sweet little greeter, sometimes even surprising herself with her newfound confidence! She’s ready for a tranquil future in an experienced home, ideally with older kids, where she can continue building on the progress she’s made.

Turnip’s journey has been nothing short of an adventure, traveling all the way from a Florida shelter to Bianca’s Furry Friends! This two-year-old beauty knows what she likes: her own space, a calm environment, and plenty of patience while she settles in. She’d thrive best as the only pet in a quiet home with older kids, where her big personality (and those stunning eyeliner eyes) can truly shine. One glance into those expressive eyes, and you might just realize she’s been waiting for you all along.

Mimsy and Tove once lived a fairytale life until their family moved away and everything changed. Now safe, these one-year-old sisters are slowly regaining their confidence. While they may retreat to cozy hiding spots, curiosity (and treat parties!) always brings them out with gentle enthusiasm. With patience, kindness, and plenty of treats, these two will continue to blossom. An experienced adult home is the perfect place for them to discover a new happily ever after — one filled with safety, love, and the magic of second chances.

With his sweet, soulful smile, Zamboni is searching for a special home to call his own. This shy seven-month-old shepherd mix from Arkansas needs a calm, experienced family who can give him the security and patience he craves. He thrives best with older children who respect his space, and every member of the household, including resident dogs, will need to meet him before adoption to ensure the perfect match. A fully fenced yard in a quiet rural or suburban setting is a must, as city life is simply too overwhelming for him. Zamboni isn’t a beginner’s dog, but for adopters with canine experience, time, and understanding, he’ll grow into the most loyal and loving companion you could ask for.

Shiloh’s gentle eyes say it all. This sweet seven-month-old shepherd mix from Arkansas is looking for a safe haven to call her own. She needs a quiet, experienced home where she can build confidence at her own pace and feel truly supported. Older children who understand her need for space are a good match, and she’ll need meet-and-greets with both kids and resident dogs to ensure a perfect fit. A fully fenced yard in a calm rural or suburban setting is essential, as busy city life is just too much for her sensitive nature. With patient, experienced adopters willing to go slow and earn her trust, Shiloh is sure to blossom into a deeply devoted companion.

Bert may be shy, but this seven-month-old shepherd mix from Arkansas is full of potential. He’s searching for a calm, experienced home where he can feel safe, supported, and given the time he needs to grow in confidence. Older children are a good fit, and he’ll need meet-and-greets with both kids and any resident dogs before adoption.

Bert must go home with a well-socialized canine companion who can show him the ropes, and a fully fenced yard in a quiet rural or suburban setting is a must—city life is simply too overwhelming for him. With experienced adopters who understand the needs of a fearful dog, Bert will have the chance to flourish and become the loyal, loving companion he’s meant to be.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

With his striking orange-and-white, tie-dyed coat, Nirvana isn’t just a cat, he’s a masterpiece in motion! This laid-back charmer lives up to his name, radiating calm and comfort wherever he goes. The moment you reach for him, his steady purr engine roars to life, wrapping you in a symphony of contentment. Equal parts cuddle buddy and living work of art, Nirvana has a gift for turning ordinary moments into something extraordinary. Bring him home, and you’ll quickly discover how effortlessly he makes every day brighter.

To adopt Nirvana, please complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Ratatouille is a sweet and affectionate seven-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix with a heart as big as her love for cuddles. This lovable and endearing little charmer is every cat lover’s dream. She lives for head scratches, cozy lap time, and endless snuggles. She would make a purrfect addition to a lucky family that enjoys being adorned with unconditional love and attention from a furry companion.

Ratatouille gets along well with other cats, is comfortable around older kids, and could possibly do well with a calm dog. Her laid-back personality makes her an excellent fit for most homes.

Ratatouille does have a skin condition called Eosinophilic Granuloma, which can cause itchy spots on her lip and side from time to time. Thankfully, it’s not contagious to other animals and is managed with occasional steroid treatments. Through it all, she remains her sweet, affectionate self, ready to give and receive love.

If you are interested in meeting Ratatouille, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!

