First day of school brings theme of ‘Engage, Empower, Grow’ in Port Washington

Kindergartners with their teacher Ms. Roberts at Guggenheim Elementary on the first day back to school for the 2025-26 school year.

The Port Washington School District welcomed back more than 5,000 students in grades K-12 for the first day of the 2025-26 school year on Wednesday, Sept 3. With backpacks packed and classrooms prepared, students and staff began a year guided by the district’s theme: Engage, Empower, Grow.

At the elementary schools, the first morning was filled with students greeting teachers, meeting new classmates and settling into routines. Teachers introduced students to their classrooms, shared expectations and created a welcoming environment that set a positive tone for the year.

At Weber Middle School and Schreiber High School, students returned to familiar hallways and met new teachers as they began their schedules. From reviewing course outlines to organizing materials and reconnecting with peers, the day provided a smooth start to the academic year.

Across the district, principals, teachers and staff worked together to ensure every student had a strong beginning. The district’s theme highlights a commitment to providing engaging learning opportunities, empowering students to explore their strengths and supporting their growth as learners and individuals.

The theme was introduced by Superintendent of Schools Gaurav Passi during convocation.

“Engage every child that enters our doors. Empower and support them in their learning. Grow as professionals and help our students grow, shifting their mindset from achievement alone to progress from their own unique starting point,” Passi said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and supportive families to make this a remarkable year for all of our students.”