Carle Place honors the victims of 9/11

Residents gathered in Carle Place to honor the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks 24 years later.

The Carle Place American Legion hosted a memorial service on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the United States of America.

“I’m sure that many of us here remember exactly what we were doing that day,” VFW Post Commander Al Piscitelli said.

The service began at 11 a.m. at the Carle Place Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Westbury Avenue and Carle Road, with remarks from Piscitelli.

The playing of the national anthem was followed by North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena reminding those in attendance to never forget those who died.

“24 years ago, on a beautiful sunny day like today, our friends and family went to lower Manhattan and they did not have the opportunity to come home,” she said. “We will always remember them.

DeSena said that memorial ceremonies provide people with a sense of community and remind people that they are not alone.

John Heslin, the president of the Carle Place Senior Citizens, who has spoken several times before to the community on Sept. 11, said that his nephew was a New York City Police Officer who was killed during the attacks.

He asked the audience in a moment of emotion to be kind to police officers, firefighters and people in the armed services.

There were no known Carle Place residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001, but one first responder died 14 years later.

Carle Place’s Charles “Chuck” Karen was engaged in rescue efforts at Ground Zero and died from cancer on Nov. 4, 2015. He was one of the many honored at the ceremony.

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Michael Giamboni said that a new generation of people has arrived.

“24 years is a long time for many, but the feelings that most Americans experienced on that Tuesday morning are still remembered,” he said.

The ceremony was concluded with the playing of “Taps” and the raising of the American flag.