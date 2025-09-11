East Northport Fall Festival 2025 draws crowds of hundreds
Melanie Trivigno and Ava Arredondo enjoying the rides at the 2025 East Northport Fall Festival
Ed Shin
This year’s East Northport Fall festival was a hit!
The 30th annual event, hosted by the East Northport Chamber of Commerce, saw neighbors come out by the hundreds to enjoy rides, games, food and live music, all held around John J. Walsh Memorial Park with vendors lined up along Larkfield Road.
Learn more at eastnorthport.com.
Jill Greenberg founder of The Perfect Cupcake
Anna and Elsa waving to festival riders
Dancers from Anita’s Studio and Dance
Mike Nolan and Bridget Nolan enjoying the festival with their Irish Wolfhound, Donovan
The festival featured plenty of food trucks.
These students of the Rock Underground showed off their musicianship to fall festival goers.
East Northport Chamber of Commerce President Alexandra Camp and Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth
The Hoodoo Loungers rocked the Andy Passaretti music stage at the 2025 East Northport Fall Festival
The 2025 East Northport Fall Festival is the event’s 30th anniversary.
The East Northport Chamber of Commerce joined with local elected leaders on stage at the Fall Festival.
Marie Failey, co-president of the East Northport Rotary, Tara Flynn, Mark Jennings and Allan Young
This year marked the 30th annual fall Festival. Ed Shin
