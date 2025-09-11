Quantcast
East Northport Fall Festival 2025 draws crowds of hundreds

East Northport Fall Festival 2025
Melanie Trivigno and Ava Arredondo enjoying the rides at the 2025 East Northport Fall Festival
Ed Shin

This year’s East Northport Fall festival was a hit!

The 30th annual event, hosted by the East Northport Chamber of Commerce, saw neighbors come out by the hundreds to enjoy rides, games, food and live music, all held around John J. Walsh Memorial Park with vendors lined up along Larkfield Road. 

Learn more at eastnorthport.com.

This year marked the 30th annual fall Festival.Ed Shin

