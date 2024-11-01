Cherry Lane students are fall-ing for seasonal fun

Cherry Lane Elementary School is in full fall spirit. On Oct. 18, students, parents and teachers gathered for the annual Friendship Garden Planting, where students planted bulbs in the school’s flowerbeds.

Each student arrived at the garden with their class, selected a bulb, placed it in a pre-dug hole and carefully covered it with soil using various gardening tools. In the spring, the students will return to see the vibrant, colorful flowers and learn about the plant life cycle.

On Oct. 25, the school hosted their Fall Harvest Festival, packed with fun seasonal activities. Students picked pumpkins from a mini pumpkin patch and decorated them with stickers, ventured through a hay maze on a scavenger hunt and received temporary Halloween tattoos. The area was also covered in autumn decorations, and students could participate in lawn games such as tic-tac-toe.

Both events were organized by the PTA, with parents present to assist students throughout each activity. Sherrie Williams, who has co-hosted the Fall Harvest Festival for three years, said in a press release she loves “organizing the event because of the smiles on the kids’ faces. It really gets them excited for the fall season, and they love it.”