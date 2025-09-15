6 Roslyn HS semifinalists named in National Merit competition

Roslyn School District announced that six Roslyn High School students have been named semifinalists in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Congratulations to: Benjamin Davidson, Caitlin Lee, Matthew Lin, Victoria Siegel, Yang Wu, and Micah Zarin.

This distinction was earned by scoring among the highest in the state on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. From over 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February 2026 they will be notified of this designation.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring.