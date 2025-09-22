Tess Azoulay becomes first female quarterback in Roslyn Middle School History.

13-year-old Tess Azoulay is making history as the first female quarterback at Roslyn Middle School, a milestone that marks both a personal achievement and a step forward for girls in youth football.

Tess’s journey into football began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was eight years old.

Her father, Ouzy Azoulay, said that the family had no prior experience with the sport.

“We knew nothing about flag football,” he said. “I had to coach [her flag football team] just because there was nobody else to do it, and they wanted to form a new team. From there, it took off. She fell in love with the sport.”

What started as a recreational activity quickly became a passion.

Tess joined multiple teams, including a travel team, a private team, and a local flag football team, and her dedication has been evident in every practice, according to her father.

“She wants to go to every NFL stadium,” Ouzy said. “Last year, we went to Kansas City, Buffalo, and Washington. This year, we might go to Green Bay, Atlanta, and LA. She just loves the game.”

Her move into tackle football at Roslyn Middle School, however, was not without hurdles.

Because girls typically do not play on boys’ teams, Tess and her family had to obtain approval from the school and Nassau County.

“A panel, including the school physician and other officials, had to approve her participation,” her father said. “She had to wait to get the approval, but once it came through, she started practicing immediately.”

Tess’s father said that her commitment to football is unmatched.

She practices five days a week with the school team, trains with a private coach twice a week, and participates in additional team practices.

“She’s on four different teams,” Ouzy said. “And she loves every minute of it.”

For Tess, the decision to join the tackle football team came after a brief consideration of soccer.

“I came home from soccer tryouts and realized I didn’t want to do that anymore,” she said. “I saw the boys trying out for the football team, and I knew I was better than them. I decided I wanted to play football instead.”

Despite her confidence on the field, Tess admitted to initial nerves about joining an all-boys team.

“I was kind of nervous for what people would think,” she said. “But then I realized I have as much of an opportunity as any of the boys. Just because they’re boys doesn’t mean they get to be on the team more than I do. If I want to play, I can play, and I deserve to.”

Her teammates, she said, have been welcoming.

“On the first day, some of the boys were surprised, like, ‘You’re playing football?’ But when they saw I could play, it became normal. Now, it’s just practice and being part of the team.”

Ouzy emphasized Tess’s athletic skill, particularly as a quarterback. “There were three quarterbacks at tryouts, and now there are two. She’s the only one getting to throw the ball during practice. She’s got a tight spiral and is just a great athlete. It’s very exciting.”

Football has also strengthened the bond between Tess and her father. Before her football journey, their interests didn’t overlap much.

“We had nothing in common—she did dance, ballet, and other activities,” Ouzy said. “Now, everything is football. We watch games together, we go to stadiums, I train with her, I coach her teams. It’s brought us closer than ever.”

Although she will not start at quarterback, Tess is eager to take the field.

“I’m nervous, but definitely way more excited than nervous,” she said about her first game. “I just want to get out there and play and show people I can do it.”

Looking ahead, Tess hopes her achievement will inspire other girls to pursue their athletic goals, regardless of traditional gender norms.

“Just because boys do something doesn’t mean you can’t do it,” she said. “If you’re good enough, you can do it. Don’t listen to what other people say.”

Tess has her sights set beyond middle school football. She plans to try out for her high school flag football team in the spring and hopes to one day play at the collegiate or professional level.

“Football is my favorite thing,” she said. “I want to keep playing and see how far I can go. Maybe even the Olympics for flag football someday.”

With her determination, skill, and family support, Tess Azoulay hopes she isn’t just breaking barriers at Roslyn Middle School but also paving the way for future generations of girls who dream of playing football.