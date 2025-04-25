Hicksville Middle School builds community with Jenga tournament

Hicksville Middle School recently wrapped up a community-building Jenga tournament that began in March and culminated in a high-energy finale on April 9. The event brought together students and staff in a spirited competition that promoted fun, friendly rivalry and schoolwide connection.

Each advisory class kicked things off by holding its own mini tournament to determine a representative to move on to the schoolwide competition. Students in grades six, seven, and eight then competed in bracket-style tournaments, with each grade ultimately crowning a Jenga champion.

The final matches were held in the school auditorium in front of a live audience of cheering classmates and staff, making for a thrilling conclusion to weeks of block-stacking battles.

“The Jenga tournament was more than just a game—it was a fantastic way to bring our school community together,” said Hicksville Middle School assistant principal Jonathan Silkowitz. “It created moments of teamwork, laughter and connection across all grade levels and between students and staff.”