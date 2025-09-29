Adopting any one of these adorable adoptables would be amazing! Young pups and kitties are filled with excitement, seniors offer wisdom, calm, and gratitude, while bonded pairs bring the joy of built-in companionship and double the love. When you choose one of these often-overlooked pets, you’re not just giving them a home, you’re giving them the happy ending they’ve been waiting for.

Available through private adoption

*Double Adoption and Senior Alert* Meet Stella and Smokey, two beautiful 11-year-old sisters whose lifelong bond is truly special. They’ve spent their entire lives together in a loving home and have grown into gentle, well-mannered, and affectionate companions. Sadly, their elderly owner can no longer care for them after suffering a stroke, and these sweet girls are now looking for a new family to love.

Stella is the more outgoing of the pair, always eager to greet you at the door with soft purrs and a gentle nudge for attention. She loves snuggling up during TV time or while you’re reading a good book. Smokey has a calm, easygoing nature — she warms up quickly with gentle pets and will happily curl up beside you, proving that quiet love is the very best kind.

Together, Stella and Smokey are the perfect duo: friendly, social, and endlessly devoted. They keep each other company when you’re away, and when you’re home, they’ll provide twice the love, twice the purrs, and twice the joy. Though they enjoy playtime in bursts, their favorite pastime is simply being near their humans.

Stella and Smokey are spayed, healthy, and ready to settle into their golden years with someone special. At 11, they’re past the chaos of kittenhood but still have many years of love to give. They would thrive with an individual, couple, or family who can offer them affection and a cozy spot to call home. To help them transition, food, litter, and their favorite toys will be provided.

For more information about adopting this dynamic duo, contact Chris at 516-587-0146 or email ngomes8387@gmail.com

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Tortilla is the perfect blend of spunk, smarts and affection. She loves romping with her littermates and the resident big cats, then curling up in a human’s lap to drift off to sleep. Though still a kitten herself, Tortilla has a nurturing side — often taking the lead with her siblings and even grooming them to keep everyone tidy. Playful and sweet-natured, she delights in batting around stuffed toys and chasing balls. With her bright spirit and gentle soul, Tortilla is ready to bring joy to her forever family.

Goldar is an adventurous cuddle-bug with a heart full of fun! This energetic, playful boy adores being held and soaks up affection. He’s a chatterbox when he wants attention, a curious explorer who loves countertop perches, and a sprinter when it comes to racing to his scratching post. Goldar is easy-going when it comes to nail trims and would thrive either as a solo cat or with feline friends. The perfect mix of sweet and spirited, he’s ready to light up a home with his charm. Goldar does have some corneal scarring from a past eye infection, but it doesn’t affect his vision and requires no ongoing care—only love.

To adopt Tortilla or Goldar, complete our adoption application here.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Sally! A simply gorgeous domestic short-hair female with striking tortoiseshell coloring! Sally is just under two years old and was rescued alongside her brother through the Town of Smithtown’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

This sweet girl has always been more of an observer than a participant when it comes to meeting new people. She prefers to take her time, quietly watching from the sidelines until she feels safe. With patience and love, Sally’s true personality shines — she’ll happily weave figure eights around your ankles and shower you with affection once she learns to trust you.

Sally is wonderful with other cats and would do best in a calm, quiet home. She’s not suited for young children, and while her comfort level with dogs has not yet been determined, she may adjust in the right environment. Healthy and full of potential, Sally is ready to find a forever family and create a lifetime of love, companionship, and cherished memories to share.

If you are interested in meeting Sally, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Those unforgettable ears belong to Seaweed, a lively six-month-old Terrier mix from Texas! Full of personality and puppy energy, she’s still learning her manners and will thrive with a confident, experienced owner who can provide the structure she needs. Seaweed does well with older kids, but a meet-and-greet is required with children and any resident dogs to make sure everyone’s a match. She’s best suited for a home with prior canine experience, where she can keep growing into the incredible companion she’s destined to be.

Oreo is a nine-month-old Terrier mix with a whole lot of charm packed into one cute face. This clever pup has a strong personality and is looking for an experienced owner who can give him the structure and guidance he needs to thrive. He does well with older kids (after a meet-and-greet), and the same goes for resident dogs—introductions are a must to ensure the right fit. Oreo has shown a little resource guarding, so he’ll need someone patient and consistent to help him feel secure. He can even live with cats, as long as introductions are slow and thoughtful. Oreo’s dream home is one where boundaries are clear, love is abundant, and his humans are ready to help him grow into the amazing companion he’s meant to be.

At just eight months old, Cain is already stealing hearts with his striking looks and gentle soul. This Louisiana-born terrier mix is still building his confidence, so he’s searching for a calm, patient family to help him feel secure. He’d do best in a quiet suburban or rural home (city life is too much for him!) and would love a doggy friend to guide him. Cain does well with older children but wants to meet them first to make sure it’s the right fit. With love, patience, and the right setting, Cain is sure to blossom into the loyal companion you’ve been waiting for.

Five-month-old Bumpy has a real look-at-me-now catitude, and we’re here for it! This tiny tot was transported from our sister shelter in Glen Falls and brought to Animal League America vets to perform hernia repair surgery as part of their Help Me Heal program. Feels like it took her only minutes to recover! Bumpy’s smooth don’t look back/only look ahead demeanor is really taking her places. Next stop: your house!

*Double Adoption* Parapet and Veranda have leaned on each other through everything life has thrown their way. These one-year-old bonded sisters were abandoned early in life, but now they’re safe indoors, learning to trust and dreaming of a brighter future. You’ll often find them side by side — snacking on treats, watching birds from the window, and quietly reminding each other that good things are finally here. What they need now is a loving, committed family to give them the safety and comfort they’ve been missing. If you’re ready to build a beautiful life full of fresh memories with this sweet twinset, Parapet and Veranda are ready too.

Dwight knows he’s hit the jackpot! After leaving behind a tough start in Florida, this one-year-old tabby is thriving at Bianca’s Furry Friends, filling every room with his playful, joyful energy. Treat time brings out his inner dynamo, but new situations can still feel a little overwhelming, so he’s looking for an experienced home that understands when he needs playtime — and when he needs space. Older children in the household would be a great fit, and a resident cat ready for a partner in exploration would make his life complete. Dwight is ready to bring endless love, gratitude, and excitement into the home of someone willing to give him the time and space to fully embrace his happiest self.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!