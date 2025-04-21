Charity softball tournament raises almost $12K for Corey’s Promise

Nassau and Suffolk County softball teams faced off and raised almost $12,000 for Corey’s Promise, a nonprofit organization that helps support families battling pediatric cancer. Nassau County high schools swept the tournament, winning every single game throughout the day.

Eight teams competed at the varsity softball tournament, held at Flynn Memorial Park in Commack on Thursday, April 17. Syosset, Massapequa, Farmingdale and Seaford represented Nassau, while East Islip, Holy Trinity, Smithtown West and Deer Park represented Suffolk.

Each team played two non-league games throughout the course of the day, Syosset’s varsity softball coach, David Anderson, said.

In a Nassau County sweep, Syosset won 15-1 against Holy Trinity, Syosset won 10-6 against Smithtown West, Seaford won 8-3 against Smithtown West, Seaford won 5-1 against Deer Park, Farmingdale won 12-0 against Deer Park, Farmingdale won 12-8 against East Islip, Massapequa won 13-1 against East Islip and Massapequa won 10-8 against Holy Trinity.

Anderson said the Syosset team had reached out to teams to organize the event.

“It was great that all the coaches jumped on board. They wanted to do it,” he said.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Corey’s Promise, a Long Island-based organization named after Corey Phelan, a Minor League baseball player who died in 2022 after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

He said the tournament raised a total of $11,959.

“It’s a simple mission just to offset the financial burden for those families that have children who have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s an incredible cause,” he said.

Phelan, who grew up in Suffolk County, was signed as a pitcher to the Phillies after high school. Anderson, whose son played travel baseball with Phelan, said as he was getting ready for spring training in April 2022, Phelan passed out in the shower and was rushed to the hospital, where they discovered a nine-inch mass in his chest. Six months later, he said Phelan died after a battle with T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else,” the Phillies said in a statement after his death.

Anderson said Corey’s Promise began in the months before Phelan’s passing, after he asked his parents to start the nonprofit.

“I hope no one has to go through what I have been through to see how beautiful life is, but I hope everyone is able to see how beautiful life is the way I see it,” Phelan said, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Anderson said his dedication to helping others showcases Phelan’s character.

“I think he was an incredible person, and it shows the character of him. In his darkest moments, in his toughest moment in his life, that he wanted to help others,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the tournament was the first intercounty fund-raiser they have held in Phelan’s honor. Although scheduling was a difficult factor in the planning process, he said it was worthwhile for the cause.

“We’re really focusing on the cause and just trying to make a difference,” Anderson said.

