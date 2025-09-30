Top Workplaces 2025: eVero Corporation

For 25 years, eVero has been a leader in transforming the care of individuals with developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Their innovative, user-friendly software platform creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum — from Providers Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and staff to the families and individuals they serve — optimizing workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Their platform helps clients better manage electronic health records (EHR), self-direction services, medication administration (eMAR), and Medicaid billing while offering comprehensive, customizable reporting and analytics.

Fully HIPAA and HITRUST compliant, eVero’s paperless solution enhances communication and decision-making within care teams, elevating the quality of life for individuals with I/DD. eVero’s leadership team cultivates a collaborative atmosphere, ensuring the highest standard of innovation through ongoing software advancements and dedicated support. Additionally, eVero’s diverse and growing team is committed to community service, organizing events and workshops designed to educate and empower individuals.

To learn more, visit evero.com.