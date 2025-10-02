Oyster Bay Town officials announce plans for 2025’s Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest, one of Long Island’s largest annual events, is set to return for its 42nd year, and Oyster Bay Town officials say this will be the best event yet.

Town officials were joined by local business leaders and sponsors at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to announce the festivities later in the month.

“We’re gathered here today to invite everyone in the tri-state area to be our guest at the country’s best oysterfest, not one of the best, not becoming the best, but established as the number one oyster fest anywhere in the nation,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Saladino said the town expects approximately 200,000 people to attend the festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature oyster-eating and shucking contests, a carnival, a craft beer garden, a seafood court, several food trucks, live music, and craft vendors. Saladino also said that Rallye Motors will raffle off one of their cars.

The town supervisor said the event continues to grow each year, and this year is no exception.

“We can assure you, this year’s Oyster Fest will be better, fuller, more fun, more to do and more to offer than ever before,” he said.

Saladino said Oyster Fest also highlights the town, helps raise money for local nonprofits and supports local businesses.

Oyster Fest is put on in partnership with the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce. Ryan Schlotter, the owner of Oyster Bay Brewing Company and president of the chamber, said they were able to give out $107,000 to charity after 2024’s Oyster Fest.

“It means a lot,” he said.

Schlotter’s brewery supplies many of the beverages consumed at the festival, saying that the event is important for local businesses in the area.

“This is going to be the best one yet,” he said.

And drinks aren’t the only local aspect of Oyster Fest.

Saladino said over a dozen Long Island oyster farmers are providing oysters for the event. Additionally, the shells from the oysters consumed will be recycled into the bay to strengthen the marine ecosystem.

“Don’t be shellfish with your shell fish,” Saladino said.