Oyster Bay Day returns May 3, expects thousands of attendees

Thousands attended last year’s Oyster Bay Day, which will return this year on May 3

The fifth-annual Oyster Bay Day is scheduled to return on Saturday, May 3.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 100 vendors will sell food, artwork, and entertainment on Audrey Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Oyster Bay.

Amy Reilly Hanley, executive director of the chamber of commerce, said the event drew thousands for a day of food, drinks, and games last year. This year, she said the chamber anticipates a similar turnout for the street fair.

“It was really well attended,” Reilly Hanley said.

She said that in the past five years that the festival has operated, the community has shown strong support for the annual street fair. Even when she’s in the grocery store, people stop and ask her when the long-awaited event will return.

“Oyster Bay is such a small area, with family-friendly, very community-minded people,” she said.

The festival began in 2021 after resident-favorite events, like the Oyster Festival, were canceled due to COVID-19. Reilly Hanley said Oyster Bay Day aimed to bring the community together.

Back then, the festival was much smaller, with mostly local businesses in attendance, she said.

“There wasn’t even live music the first time,” she said.

Now, years later, Reilly Hanley said the event has expanded to 100 booths, 20 of which are businesses that belong to the chamber, as well as more entertainment, including live music, carnival games, inflatables, axe throwing and a video game truck. This year, the band Glass House will be playing Billy Joel music throughout the event.

This year, Reilly Hanley said there are more handcrafted vendors in attendance displaying interesting and unique artwork for those interested in shopping. In addition to entertainment, local restaurants and eateries will offer food and drink.

The event will be co-sponsored by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Oyster Bay.

“We’re really grateful for the support that the town has of this event, and we’re happy to partner with them,” Hanley said.

“Oyster Bay Day is the perfect way for families to enjoy a fun-filled day while supporting our amazing local businesses,” Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a press release. “From carnival games and live music to incredible food and shopping, there’s something for everyone!”

The fifth-annual Oyster Bay Day will be held on Audrey Avenue and Spring Street from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3. For more information, visit the chamber of commerce’s website, visitoysterbay.com.