Oyster Fest: A Community Celebration of Food and Fun

The Town of Oyster Bay and the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for one of the region’s largest and most anticipated fundraisers: the Oyster Fest. Set for Oct. 19-20, this annual festival not only celebrates the beloved oyster but also showcases local businesses and artists, drawing in more than 150,000 visitors each year.

As a nonprofit initiative, proceeds from the festival are funneled into charities through a grant request program, embodying the spirit of community support. “The festival is all about giving back,” said Ryan Schlotter, president of the chamber and owner of Oyster Bay Brewing Company. “We aim to uplift our local charities while also providing a platform for our local businesses and artisans.”

With a rich history spanning over 40 years, the Oyster Fest has become a staple of Long Island’s cultural landscape. This year, attendees can expect a range of exciting new features alongside traditional favorites.

Schlotter noted that one of the significant changes was the inclusion of several local restaurants at the food court that had not participated in the past. “The food offerings will look a little different this year,” he said. “It’s a welcomed addition that enhances our commitment to local businesses.”

In addition to the revamped food options, the festival will improve the musical experience. “We’re using a new company that allows music changeovers to be quick and seamless, reducing downtime between bands,” Schlotter added. With continuous live entertainment, visitors can enjoy a variety of performances while savoring culinary delights.

The Oyster Fest features more than just oysters; it also showcases a vibrant Arts & Crafts Tent where local artisans present their handmade creations. From intricate jewelry to whimsical sculptures, the tent is a hub of creativity and inspiration. Schlotter emphasized the festival’s focus on local talent, stating, “Our goal is to support and promote local artists. We want everyone to experience the richness of our community’s creativity.”

Food lovers will find plenty to indulge in at the festival. The Oyster Fest is known for its culinary offerings that pay homage to the oyster. Festival-goers can enjoy oysters in various forms, including raw on the half shell, fried, and in chowders. “This festival is a celebration of flavors,” Schlotter remarked. “We bring together the best local and regional cuisine all in one place.”

In addition to seafood, attendees can explore gourmet food trucks offering a diverse array of dishes, from juicy burgers to exotic fusion cuisine. For those with a sweet tooth, the festival promises a variety of desserts that are sure to delight.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the return of the Arts & Crafts Pavilion, featuring over 150 craft vendors. After seeing a decline in the number of participants in previous years, the festival committee has worked diligently to restore full capacity. Schlotter stated, “We’ve brought back the double craft tent, which was a favorite in the past. It’s great to see so many local artisans coming together again.”

The Oyster Fest also emphasizes environmental stewardship. This year, for the first time in recent memory, the festival will feature oysters sourced exclusively from the Long Island Oyster Growers Association, aligning with the Town of Oyster Bay’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

“This event is for everyone,” Schlotter said, highlighting the festival’s family-friendly atmosphere. With amusement rides, games, and various activities planned for children and adults alike, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

As the festival approaches, excitement is palpable within the community. The collaboration between the chamber and the Town of Oyster Bay reflects a strong commitment to not only celebrate local culture but also to support important causes through charitable contributions.

For those planning to attend, the Oyster Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, making it an ideal outing for families and friends. Attendees are encouraged to bring their appetites and an eagerness to explore the rich tapestry of local talent and culinary excellence.

With its combination of tradition, community spirit, and local flavor, the Oyster Fest stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Oyster Bay. As Schlotter said, “We’re not just putting on a festival; we’re fostering a sense of community and connection through food, art, and shared experiences.”

Visit theoysterfest.org for more information about the Oyster Fest, including a full list of performers and vendors.