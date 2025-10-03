There’s a chill in the air as October begins — what better way to keep warm than to snuggle up with a furry best friend? These adoptable cats and dogs are looking for their families.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Lakota is a stunning gray-and-white kitten with long legs, a fluffy tail, and a striking black nose that makes her truly stand out. Full of energy and curiosity, she’s always on the move, whether it’s chasing toys, batting at anything dangled in front of her, or playing endlessly with her favorite ball-in-a-ring toy. But Lakota isn’t all play. She has a sweet, affectionate side too. She purrs happily when held, enjoys the company of other cats, and never misses a chance to meow for attention. With her playful spirit, loving nature, and striking good looks, Lakota is sure to bring joy, laughter, and companionship to her forever home.

Seagram is a handsome orange-and-white boy described as a bundle of energy with just the right mix of independence and affection. Seagram loves to play and explore on his own, but the moment you offer him some pets, he’ll happily roll around and show off his silly, loving side. He’s the perfect kitten for someone who wants a playful companion with a dash of independence.

To adopt Lakota or Seagram, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Step aside runway models, because this week’s star doesn’t need perfect posture or 20/20 vision to steal the spotlight. Meet Hazel — part Boston Terrier, part English Bulldog, and 100% charming. At just one year old, this 35-pound, black-and-white leading lady has already survived what we can only assume was a less-than-ideal puppyhood. Hazel suffers from front limb deformities and some limited vision. However, this resilient little soul lets nothing keep her down.

At first, Hazel is timid. She might not be the one to drag you into the middle of Times Square for a selfie. But give her a little patience, a calm environment, and a dash of kindness, and this gentle angel is going to surprise you with how much love she has to give. The shelter staff can already see it in her eyes: the playful personality waiting to shine, the gratitude for every scratch behind the ears, and the joy she feels simply being outside.

So, if you’ve been thinking, “What my life really needs is a sweet, slightly awkward, perfectly imperfect best friend,” Hazel might just be your girl. We don’t yet know how she feels about kids, cats, or other dogs, but we do know this: she’s ready to love, and more than ready to be loved back.

Hazel isn’t just adoptable… she’s unforgettable. And she’s waiting for you.

If you are interested in meeting Hazel, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*From Wednesday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 5, all cat and kitten adoption fees are 50% off for approved adopters.*

Kevin is a handsome two-year-old pit mix with a big heart and a sensitive soul. He’s strong, smart, and looking for an experienced, confident adopter to help him feel secure. Kevin thrives with calm leadership, a steady routine, and would do best in a home with older kids. He prefers meeting everyone before adoption, as he takes time to build trust. With the right person, Kevin will be a loyal, loving companion.

Meet Nebula. This sweet Sato mix was rescued from Puerto Rico and quickly found a loving home. For ten months she was adored, but when her family welcomed a new baby, they no longer had the time she deserved and heartbreakingly had to surrender her. Nebula is the kind of dog who makes you feel like the most important person in the world. She’s housebroken, crate-trained, great on leash, playful in the yard, and calm when it’s time to rest. She knows her basic cues, loves chew toys and tug of war, and will happily snuggle up after playtime. Most of all… she is deeply affectionate and loyal, ready to shower her forever family with endless love. Nebula deserves a second chance at the life she once had. If you’re looking for the perfect companion, someone who will bring joy, loyalty, and unconditional love into your home, Nebula is waiting just for you.

Panda is a six-month-old terrier mix from Arkansas with a bold, spunky personality and a heart full of potential. She’s looking for an experienced family who can provide the structure, guidance, and confidence she needs to thrive. Older kids will be a great match for her playful energy, and she’ll do best in a home where her humans understand the value of setting clear boundaries. With patience, consistency, and lots of love, Panda will grow into the loyal and engaging companion she’s meant to be.

Two-year-old Noche spent her early days surviving outdoors, but her life turned around when she found safety at Animal League America. At first, unsure about humans, this tender-hearted girl has since discovered how wonderful affection can be but now she’s eager to soak up attention, treats, and playtime. Noche is also extra lucky: vets will cover her chronic dry eye (keratoconjunctivitis) for life through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers, ensuring she stays healthy and comfortable. What she needs now is a quiet home where she can be the only pet, with older kids who understand her gentle nature. In return, Noche will greet you at the door, join you for wand toy fun, and lean in for head rubs—grateful every day for the forever love she’s been waiting for.

*Senior Alert* Nine-year-old Ziggy’s world turned upside down when family chaos made home life too stressful. Though he was deeply loved, hard choices led him to Bianca’s Furry Friends, where he’s now searching for a fresh start. This sweet gentleman wasted no time showing everyone his gratitude, soaking up every tender moment, savoring salmon treats, and creating a little safe spot just for himself. Despite never living around so many other animals before, Ziggy is proving what a resilient, loving soul he truly is. If you’re ready for the joys of the “senior experience,” Ziggy is ready to lead you straight into the next great love of your life, with endless appreciation in return.

*Double Adoption* Through all the challenges life has thrown their way, Tyga and Mason have built something unshakable—a friendship as beautiful as it is inspiring. Rescued from Afghanistan, these two have faced obstacles with whimsy, wonder, and a whole lot of love for each other. Together, one-year-old Tyga and five-year-old Mason balance out each other’s quirks, fueling their adventurous spirits and endless energy. They’ve proven time and again that they’re stronger as a pair—and now they’re ready to share that bond with a family of their own.

From the streets of Puerto Rico to the safety of Bianca’s Furry Friends, two-year-old Kolo is finally living the good life—and he’s loving every second of it! This playful boy has discovered the joys of catnip baths, cozy beds, and all the fun that comes with being an indoor cat. Kolo is bursting with energy and enthusiasm, so an experienced home with kids over 10 will be the perfect match to keep playtime pawsitive. He dreams of being the only pet so he can soak up all the love, treats, and ear rubs just for himself.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!