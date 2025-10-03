Over South Real Estate opens up in Massapequa

Over South Real Estate expanded into Nassau County with a new Massapequa office.

Over South Real Estate, a fast-growing company dedicated to helping people buy and sell homes, has opened its newest location in Massapequa.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce at its newest office at 530 Broadway on Friday, Sept. 12.

Allison Prince, Over South’s operations manager, said the company primarily focuses on residential real estate, calling it the company’s “bread and butter.” She also said the company specializes in working with first-time homebuyers, police officers, military and first responders.

Prince said some agents do show luxury homes and apartments from Manhattan to Montauk as well.

She said the business has grown rapidly and is part of the teamwork agents have with one another.

“We are like the fastest-growing company on Long Island,” she said. “It kind of just happened overnight, and it’s just because of the vibe and camaraderie we have in the office that we’ve been able to do that.”

Over South began in 2021 as a Signature Premier Properties team, which is based in Hungtingon, according to Prince.

She said Sean Manning, who was named a “Top 20 Under 40” Rising Star in Real Estate by the YPN-Long Island Board of Realtors in 2023, wanted to create his own brokerage firm, leading to the opening of Over South Real Estate in Sayville in June 2024.

After a few months of success, a few Nassau County real estate agents showed interest in joining the team, but said the office in Sayville was too far, prompting the company to look towards expanding, Prince said. This laid the groundwork for the company’s Massapequa office, which opened in September.

The company also has a location in St. James and Prince said the plan is to open a fourth office in the northern portion of Nassau County.

The Over South team has since grown to include 100 agents, spread relatively equally across the three offices.