Donno to step away as co-president of Manhasset Chamber of Commerce

Manhasset Chamber of Commerce Co-President Matthew Donno, shown at a town board meeting, announced he is stepping away from his role as co-president in an email.

Matthew Donno,cCo-President of Manhasset Chamber of Commerce , will be stepping away from his role to “allow new leadership to continue guiding the Chamber forward,” he announced in an email to members of the executive board on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Donno has served as co-president since 2019, and has worked as a special advisor to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman since April 2024. Blakeman is running for re-election on Nov. 4.

As part of Donno’s transition from co-president to a “past president” role, Donno suggested the board return to two-year terms, with the option to serve a maximum of four years.

“This will help ensure no one gets burnt out and that the chamber continues to benefit from fresh energy and new ideas,” Donno said in the email.

He said it was an honor to serve alongside past co-President and committee member Bill Hannan and current co-President Antonietta Manzi.

“Together, we’ve built the strong and dynamic Chamber we have today — one that not only supports our local businesses but also brings our community together through events like Manhasset Al Fresco, Trick-or-Treating on Plandome and Merry Manhasset,” Donno said in the email.

He said he is especially proud of Al Fresco, which began as a way to help downtown survive COVID and “has since grown into one of Manhasset’s most cherished community traditions.”

“Being co-President is an incredibly rewarding experience,” Donno said. “You get to collaborate with business owners and landlords, work with the town, and represent Manhasset’s voice in so many meaningful ways.”

Donno said that in his past president role, he plans to remain an active member of the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce.

“I look forward to continuing to support our mission and help however I can,” Donno said.

Donno could not be reached for additional comment before publication.

He invited board members interested in stepping up as co-president to email him and co-President Antonietta Manzi to be considered.