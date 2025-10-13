2 men detained by ICE after facing grand larceny charges

Jinqin Jiang, 46, of Brooklyn (L.) and Chengxiang Jiang, 40, of Queens (R.) are in ICE custody following grand larceny charges.

Two men are currently in ICE custody after their alleged involvement in an elder scam last week in East Rockaway, Oct. 6, 2025 in East Rockaway, Nassau County Police said Monday.

Police said a 74-year-old woman received a message on her computer that said it had been “compromised.” When the victim called the phone number displayed on screen, she was informed that she needed to withdraw funds from her bank to “safegaurd her money,” police said.

Police said the woman complied and withdrew $117,000 between Wednesday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 3, which she handed over to numerous people. Police said she realized on Monday, Oct. 6, that it was a scam and contacted the police.

Police said that following an investigation, Jinqin Jiang, 46, of Brooklyn was located and placed under arrest “after a brief struggle.” He is charged with attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said further investigation showed that Chengxiang Jiang, 40, of Queens was involved in the incident, as well as a prior elder scam in August, which involved a 78-year-old man. He was charged with two counts of grand larceny, police said.

Police did not confirm whether the two men were related to one another.

Police said that further investigation revealed that the two men are illegally in the country and are subject to removal proceedings. The two were taken into ICE custody, police said.

Police said they urge the community to be on alert, and that if anyone thinks they have been a victim of a scam, to contact the fraud and forgery department at (516) 573-2815 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.

