Roslyn School District sets vote on bus facility purchase

The Roslyn School district is holding a special vote asking the community to vote purchase the district’s transportation building and bus fleet location in Port Washington.

Roslyn School District residents will head to the polls on Thursday, Oct. 16, to vote on whether the district should purchase the property at 8 Harbor Park Drive in Port Washington, where its transportation building and bus fleet have been housed since 2015.

A special district meeting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the North Gym of Roslyn High School. The proposition on the ballot asks voters to authorize the district to use money from its existing Capital Reserve Fund to buy the property for up to $6.75 million, plus taxes, costs and closing fees.

Superintendent Allison Brown said in a letter to parents that purchasing the site outright would eliminate annual rent payments and secure a permanent home for Roslyn’s transportation operations, ensuring long-term financial stability and logistical efficiency.

The district’s transportation office and bus fleet have operated from the 8 Harbor Park Drive location since voters first approved a 10-year lease in 2015. In 2016, residents voted to extend the lease through 2035.

If approved, the purchase would not increase the district’s tax levy, as funds would come from the Capital Reserve Fund established with voter approval in 2020.

The district emphasized that the decision rests entirely with the community.

“This is a community-driven process,” Brown said.

The Roslyn School District Board of Trustees will hold a public special district meeting at 9:30 p.m., immediately after the polls close, to count the votes and certify the results of the referendum.