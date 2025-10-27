Besito Mexican to host Día de los Muertos celebration

Besito Mexican, a Mexican restaurant with three locations across Long Island, will be hosting a Day of the Dead celebration at each restaurant.

Sugar skulls, paper marigolds, and the scent of mole verde, Día de los Muertos isn’t a somber affair, it’s a fiesta for the soul. And at Besito Mexican, the party starts the moment the skeletons come to life behind the bar.

Besito Mexican will honor Día de los Muertos with a two-day celebration of life, love, and tradition across its three New York locations in Huntington, Roslyn, and West Islip on Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2.

The restaurants will transform into vibrant tributes to Mexican heritage, featuring colorful décor, festive music, and staff dressed in calaca-style face paint, a nod to the joy and reverence central to the Day of the Dead tradition. Día de los Muertos is a day to celebrate and honor loved ones who have died by welcoming their spirits back to the land of the living.

“Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life, love, and connection — values that align beautifully with who we are at Besito,” said Melissa Sorice, a representative of the Besito team. “It’s about honoring where we come from, sharing joy, and celebrating together — exactly what we aim to bring to every table, every day.”

Guests can enjoy a special Chef’s Día de los Muertos menu created for the weekend. Featured dishes include the Taco del Día – pollo and rajas, with grilled chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chihuahua cheese, crema and salsa verde; pescado relleno, a pan-seared mahi-mahi stuffed with lobster, shrimp and crab; and pan de elote, homemade cornbread topped with vanilla ice cream, atole sauce, caramel and caramelized pecans.

To complement the menu, the bar will offer the vampiro margarita, made with patrón reposado, fresh lime, sangrita, grapefruit soda, chamoy and a black salt rim.

Festivities begin Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., when the Besito team unveils their Día de los Muertos specials and calaca-inspired looks.

The celebration continues Sunday, Nov. 2, with brunch featuring 2-for-1 margaritas from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a complimentary patrón tequila tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the event, Besito will also host a Día de los Muertos Giveaway. Three winners will each receive a $100 Besito gift card, branded merchandise and a bottle of patrón tequila.

Participants can enter by following @BesitoMexican on Instagram, liking the Día de los Muertos posts, and tagging three friends in the comments. Winners will be announced after Nov. 4. Entrants must be 21 or older.

Besito Mexican in Roslyn is located at 1511 Old Northern Blvd. Reservations and event details are available at www.BesitoMexican.com.