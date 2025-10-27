Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Legislature District 9 candidate Juleigh Chin, Dem.

Juleigh Chin has dedicated over a decade to public service and community leadership on Long Island. She has served on the Herricks Board of Education for 13 years, including four terms as president and two as vice president, and has been a four-time PTA president at Denton Avenue Elementary School.

She also serves on the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, the United Way of Long Island Community Impact Council, and the Board of Managers for the Cricket Club Condominium Community.

Professionally, Chin has worked at Northwell Health, including North Shore University Hospital and LIJ, and served the Town of North Hempstead in multiple roles, including deputy town clerk. In 2024, she dedicated herself full-time to campaigning for Nassau County’s congressional candidates.

Chin studied English with a concentration in communication studies at Pennsylvania State University. She and her college sweetheart, Jay, recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary and are proud parents of two adult sons. Jordan, an Eagle Scout, played college baseball and graduated from Binghamton University.

He now lives in Florida and works in sales for a national construction company, while Justin, also an Eagle Scout, played Division 2 lacrosse and college sprint football at St. Thomas Aquinas College and is now preparing for nursing school.

Why I’m running

I’m running to continue serving our community with the experience, dedication, and passion I’ve brought to public service for over two decades.

As possibly the first Asian American elected to the Nassau County Legislature, I want to ensure that our changing demographics are fully represented and that every community’s voice is heard.

I believe in putting families first, investing in education, supporting our seniors, and making neighborhoods safer. My goal is to bring practical solutions, strong leadership, and a commitment to fairness and equity so our communities can thrive now and for generations to come.

Top three issues you’re focused on and what will you do to fix them?

My top priorities are community safety, fiscal responsibility, and healthy neighborhoods. Keeping families safe is paramount, and I will strengthen support for law enforcement and first responders by increasing 911 dispatch staffing, assigning more social workers to address their mental and emotional needs, and restoring the Safe House that was closed this year.

I am committed to fiscal responsibility, ensuring every tax dollar is invested wisely in public safety, upgraded infrastructure, and essential programs that keep our communities strong and affordable. Our neighborhoods must thrive, and that means addressing failing roads, deteriorating parks, persistent flooding, and other compounding infrastructure challenges caused by county attrition and understaffing.

I will invest in our communities, maintaining buildings and systems, supporting our youth, seniors, and veterans, and creating safe, vibrant, and resilient neighborhoods that we can all be proud of.