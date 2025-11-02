Slain LI IDF soldier Omer Neutra’s body returned

Plainview native Omer Neutra, who was previously believed to be alive and held hostage by Hamas, was announced dead this morning by the IDF.

The family of Omer Nuetra, the Plainview resident and Israeli Defense Force soldier killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack, received his body over two years later, officials announced on Nov. 2.

The 21-year-old dual citizen’s body was one of three that Hamas returned on the same day — 759 days after the attacks — to Israel, where the soldier’s family is planning final arrangements.

“Our Omer is on Israeli soil,” his father, Ronen Neilutra, told The Times of Israel in a statement. “Finally — so much pain and so much relief!”

Nuetra’s return comes after Hamas returned 17 bodies to Israel since an Oct. 10 ceasefire was reached, but 11 more remain in Gaza. The last 20 surviving hostages were returned upon the agreement.

The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when terrorists stormed Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, making it the deadliest days for Jews since the Holocaust during World War II.

Tens of thousands of civilians were killed, most of them Palestinians, during the war as the hostages’ prolonged captivity continued to bring daily anguish to their families, friends and supporters across the world.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he spoke with Neutra’s family.

State and local politicians took to X on Sunday to express their happiness for the Neutra family.

“Omer’s loved ones have advocated fiercely for him and now, his body has finally been returned for proper burial,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“This is the end of a bitter chapter for the Neutra family. I pray that they can find some peace,” U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi said.

“I’m wishing comfort to the Neutra family, who tirelessly fought to bring their son and all the hostages home,” U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen said.

EPA Administrator and Long Island native Lee Zeldin thanked the Trump administration after Israel secured Neutra’s body on X.

After graduating from the Schecter School of Long Island in Williston Park in 2020, Neutra spent a gap year in Israel. Upon his return, he deferred his enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF, where he served as a platoon commander.

Following the Oct. 7 attacks, multiple Long Island groups held weekly walks, preaching for Neutra and other hostages to be released.

Neutra was stationed at the border and was believed to be held hostage until Dec. 1, 2024, when the IDF confirmed his death.

A funeral was held at the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset following the announcement, drawing hundreds of people to pay their respects. Neutra was posthumously promoted to captain during the service.

Neutra was honored several times throughout 2025 as his family awaited his body to be returned. The Schecter School held a retirement ceremony for his number “24,” Nassau County renamed a street in his honor and the Midway Jewish Center dedicated a Torah to him.