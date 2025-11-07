This week’s adorable dozen comes packed with plenty of purrsonality, and they are all ready to steal your heart and that comfy spot on your couch! So don’t wait, head out and scoop one (or more) up today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Four-year-old Toby was enjoying a blissful life in a quiet home before everything changed. When his owner could no longer care for him, he returned to Animal League America, a little weary, and a lot bigger. Offering him gentle attention was all he needed to feel like his happy-go-lucky self. A fur-ever family committed to getting him back into shape with a good diet and more activity is going to lead him to new heights in health and happiness he didn’t know existed.

Three-year-old Arik may have never known any life outside of his old home with the Happy Cat Sanctuary but has shown some optimism about his new situation. You may find him nestled into a cozy space, preferably shared with a friend or two. Unlike many of his clowder, he has a fascination for treats, enjoys brushings, and ear rubs with a surprised pleasure. Arik is FIV but that hasn’t presented any difficulties in his comfy lifestyle. His new future family, one with encouraging older children, is going to experience a lot of firsts with Arik, and he guarantees to fill up all the spaces of your heart while sharing them.

Delightful seven-month-old Daytona, a recent Florida rescue, is recovering from her travel fatigue with a bright and sunny disposition. Ready to share her heart and positivity with the lucky family who chooses to bring her home. Daytona is a terrific choice for first-time adopters or families with young children. Let her easygoing purr-sonality welcome you to the world of being loved by a furry friend!

Vaquito has endured some pretty stressful times recently, but true to his gentle and paw-sitive nature, he’s looking ahead to better days. He can’t wait to find a family worthy of his devotion. He’s a joy to behold, and his gracious catitude is no doubt going to make him a lovely addition to your home!

Two-year-old Jack is a Hound mix rescued from Georgia. Behind his cheerful mug is a dog who’s playful, affectionate, and bursting with potential. He just needs the right person to believe in him. Jack is looking for an experienced adopter with large dog know-how, someone who can guide his energy and help him thrive. He’d love to be your one-and-only, in a home where his big heart has all the room it needs to grow.

Buster, a four-year-old Shepherd mix, was rescued from Louisiana in March 2024. Since then, despite his affectionate heart, playful nature, and eager-to-please personality, he’s been overlooked time and time again. He’s a big boy with an even bigger heart, dreaming of a home where he can curl up beside you, smother you with love, and finally feel like he belongs. He knows his commands, adores playtime, and would thrive with an experienced adopter.

Pup-fection. That’s the only way to describe Nala. This 2-year-old Hound mix is playful, adventurous, and always ready for fun. She loves her toys, enjoys long leash walks, and never turns down a game of fetch. Behind her goofy grin is a sweet spirit who’s eager to learn (she already knows her commands!) and thrive with the right guidance. She’s been patiently waiting for the day her forever family finds her. Maybe her perfect match is reading this right now and ready to make her part of their family. Nala would do best with an adopter who can give her love, structure, and plenty of playtime. She’d shine brightly in a home with older children and would love to meet any resident pups to see if they’re a match.

DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through The Silent Prayer Rescue

Alaska is six months old, super sweet, and full of love. She adores following her foster mom around, climbing into her lap, and giving the best little nuzzles. She’s wonderful with people, kids, and cats, and would likely adjust well to dogs too. Alaska came to the rescue at just three weeks old after crawling out from under a shed, starving, when her mother had been trapped and left uncovered for 36 hours, crying for her babies. Today she’s healthy, happy, and ready for a forever home. Alaska and her brother Delaware are the last of their litter waiting to be adopted.

Delaware is six months old and as outgoing and affectionate as they come! He’s a cuddly, social boy who loves people and animals alike and can often be found playing or lounging in a lap. He’s grown into a loving, confident cat who gets along great with people, kids, and other cats, and would adjust fine to dogs. Delaware and Alaska can be adopted together or separately, but they’d be thrilled to stay together.

Matrix is two months old and full of personality. She’s playful, talkative, and loves attention. She enjoys spending time with people, kids, and other cats, and would do well with dogs too. She’s even good with rabbits, as her previous foster mom kept her in a room with them. Matrix was rescued with her siblings Flora and Gizmo and lovingly bottle-fed by our team. Gizmo has already been adopted, so now Matrix and Flora are searching for their forever homes.

Flora is two months old and endlessly curious. She’s adventurous, playful, and always on the move. She gets along beautifully with cats, people, and kids, and would adjust well to dogs. Like her sister Matrix, she’s even good with rabbits. Flora and Matrix can be adopted together or separately, but they’d be happiest side by side!

For more information, please call 631-431-7762 or email thesilentprayerresue@gmail.com

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Fletcher! Fletcher is a sweet and affectionate Domestic Shorthair brown tabby mix with a heart as big as his love for cuddles. This lovable little charmer is every cat lover’s dream. He lives for head scratches, cozy lap time, and endless snuggles. Fletcher would make the purr-fect addition to a lucky family who enjoys being showered with unconditional love and attention from a furry companion.

Fletcher is just about a year old and full of love to give. He enjoys attention, playtime, and being near his people. With his gentle, easygoing nature, he would likely do well in a home with children and other cats. Fletcher is ready to bring a lifetime of warmth, joy, and companionship to the lucky family who welcomes him home.

If you are interested in meeting Fletcher, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!